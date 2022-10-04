Philadelphia Phillies fans rejoice as team heads back to playoffs after an 11-year drought: "They actually did it, I don't believe it" "Finally its over"

The drought is finally over. The Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the postseason after more than a decade of waiting.

After shutting out the American League-leading Houston Astros 3-0 in Monday (October 3) night's game, the Phillies have punched their ticket to the postseason.

This will be the first time that Philadelphia will appear in the postseason since 2011. That year, the team won 102 games and were the first seed in the National League. Needless to say, the Phillies fans were in utter jubilation after the team's crucial win.

Aaron Nola had a scintillating start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros. Nola struck out nine in 6 1/2 innings pitched while giving up only two hits. Zack Eflin was awarded the save in the contest, his first of the season.

Off-season acquisition Kyle Schwarber then powered the team at the plate with a multi-home run game. Bryson Stott also blasted a home run of his own. He finished the game by going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and a walk.

On Houston's side of things, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six innings of one-run ball while striking out five Phillies. He still bit the loss, however, and had his record fall to 4-2 for the year.

With Philadelphia's victory over Houston, the 2021 National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers have now been eliminated from playoff contention.

Philadelphia Phillies' 2011 season

The Philadelphia Phillies' last postseason stint happened 11 years ago when they were the top dogs in the National League. The team finished the year with a 102-60 record and looked poised to hoist the World Series trophy again after winning it in 2008.

However, that wasn't the case as the St. Louis Cardinals upset them in the first round 3-2.

Philadelphia looked dominant in Game 1, thrashing the Cardinals 11-6. The Cardinals then fought back, however, and came out with a slim 5-4 victory in Game 2. Game 3 was another close contest as the Phillies managed to win at St. Louis 3-2.

That was their last victory in the series, though, as the Cardinals took the series after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in their home field 1-0 in Game 5.

St. Louis notably went on to win the World Series that year.

