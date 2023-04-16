Things are starting to spiral out of control for the Philadelphia Phillies. They were crushed on Saturday by the Cincinnati Reds with a score of 13-0. The loss drops their record to 5-10.

The Phillies couldn't figure out Graham Ashcraft, who was on the mound for the Reds. Ashcraft went six innings, shutting out the Phillies' offense.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies FINAL: Reds 13, Phillies 0 FINAL: Reds 13, Phillies 0

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Phillies only managed five hits in their Saturday loss. Hitters two through five all had donut days at the plate. As a team, they went 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

Edmundo Sosa was the only bright spot on a rather dark day for the Phillies. He was the only player with multiple hits in their shutout loss. Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos combined to go 0-10.

"What's happening?" one fan tweeted.

"It's hard to be positive at this point but if they beat the Reds tomorrow, they are winning the season series 4-3. That's all I got," another fan tweeted.

Tom @TMos2011 . That’s all I got. @Phillies It’s hard to be positive at this point but if they beat the reds tomorrow, they are winning the season series 4-3. That’s all I got. @Phillies It’s hard to be positive at this point but if they beat the reds tomorrow, they are winning the season series 4-3 😂😂😂. That’s all I got.

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck



They are absolute masterclasses on how to do everything wrong. Doesn't feel early anymore, they're just bad @Phillies This team is an outright embarrassment to baseball right now. They can't hit with RISP, can't pitch, management is terrible, and they have 9 baserunning errors in 15 gamesThey are absolute masterclasses on how to do everything wrong. Doesn't feel early anymore, they're just bad @Phillies This team is an outright embarrassment to baseball right now. They can't hit with RISP, can't pitch, management is terrible, and they have 9 baserunning errors in 15 gamesThey are absolute masterclasses on how to do everything wrong. Doesn't feel early anymore, they're just bad

Iven Jurkenoff @JSpangs44 @Phillies Destroyed by no names again. Management has 0 desire to field a competitive team @Phillies Destroyed by no names again. Management has 0 desire to field a competitive team

Philadelphia Phillies fans are dejected by how their team has started off the season. Many had high expectations for the team after they signed All-Star shortstop Trea Turner in the offseason.

Jared Mercer @Phillie_Man_31



Figure it out before all the goodwill from last year is wiped away. @Phillies I don’t care if there are a few injuries. This roster should be beating teams like the Reds.Figure it out before all the goodwill from last year is wiped away. @Phillies I don’t care if there are a few injuries. This roster should be beating teams like the Reds. Figure it out before all the goodwill from last year is wiped away.

Harland @Harland71 @Phillies Was looking forward to this season, so much for that now. @Phillies Was looking forward to this season, so much for that now.

Fans are begging the team to turn it around and do it soon. If they don't, they may dig themselves too big of a hole to climb out of.

Can the Philadelphia Phillies turn this around?

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies can't afford to keep going down the path they are down right now. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have started the season relatively well. If Philadelphia doesn't turn it around soon, they could be left in the dust.

Part of the reason for the Phillies' slow start to the season has been injuries. They've been missing their superstar Bryce Harper since he had Tommy John surgery in the offseason. Philadelphia is also missing another important bat in their lineup, Rhys Hoskins, who has an ACL injury and is out for the year.

Luckily, Harper will be able to return to the team. His initial timetable was after the All-Star break, but he has been hitting in the cages before games recently. All he has to do is be cleared to slide, and he'll be back in the lineup.

Given how much of a competition Harper is, expect him to continue to push himself and try to return to the team before the All-Star break. The Phillies could really use his leadership right about now.

Poll : 0 votes