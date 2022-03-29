"It wouldn't shock me if we went to the World Series at all, it really wouldn't." - Philadelphia Phillies legend predicts outstanding outcomes for the team in the postseason

The recent signings of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos by the Philadelphia Phillies have many fans excited for the season to begin. These additions provide the team with one of the best lineups in baseball. Will these additions be enough to end a 10-year playoff drought?

Former Philadelphia Phillies player and manager Larry Bowa not only believes that the team will end the 10-year drought, but the team can also win the National League pennant. Bowa believes that the Philadelphia Phillies have what it takes to win it all and would not be shocked if the team made it to the World Series this year. Is Larry Bowa right in thinking they have what it takes?

Philadelphia Phillies: Do they have what it takes to win it all?

The Phillies roster is currently among the best in the National League, perhaps in all baseball, headlined by players such as Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos. The lineup is filled top to bottom with power.

The Phillies projected starting lineup will look something like this:

Kyle Schwarber, DH J.T. Realmuto, C Bryce Harper, RF Nick Castellanos, LF Rhys Hoskins, 1B Jean Segura, 2B Didi Gregorius, SS Alec Bohm, 3B Matt Vierling, CF

This lineup can go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best in baseball. Injured starting centerfielder Odubel Herrera will be out for the first couple of months. This is a major blow to the team as they will now have to rely on rookie Matt Vierling to make an impact at the position.

While we know that the Phillies lineup can go toe-to-toe with the best in the National League, do they have enough pitching depth?

The rotation seems to be the strength of the pitching staff. It is headed by aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Getting rotational depth will be something to look for. Do not be surprised if the Phillies go out and add a starting pitcher at the trade deadline.

The bullpen appears to have improved from a season ago. Headed by closer Corey Knebel, Jeurys Familia, and Brad Hand, the team is looking for much better late-inning relief.

The main concern for this Phillies team will be defense. Can the Phillies improve their defense enough to make the playoffs? This will remain a lingering question as the season goes on.

While the additions of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber are great for their lineup, these additions do not improve their defense at all. Nick Castellanos, while among the top hitters in the game, has shown defensive struggles in the outfield.

Manager Joe Girardi, in his second season, has always been known as a manager who preaches the fundamentals of baseball. If they can have an average or above-average defense, then the team has a great shot at making the postseason.

The Phillies have the pieces to make a run at the playoffs. The offense is there, and the pitching depth is there. The only question will be if they can play good enough defense. Phillies fans sure hope they will.

