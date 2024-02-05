Philadelphia Phillies Rumors: Team expected to land at least one marquee free agent in offseason, per insider

Spring training is just around the corner, and the Philadelphia Phillies are rumored to land a deal with at least one marquee free agent. The Phillies will target the last few days of the offseason to acquire a noteworthy player.

After trading a star player like Rhys Hoskins, they need to fill the spot with another. The free-agent market is still flooded with talented players, so Philadelphia has enough options to consider before spring training.

According to USA Today, Philadelphia has its eyes on Cody Bellinger and Jordan Montgomery. Despite re-signing Aaron Nola, they could still use some firepower by adding Montgomery to their starting rotation. Meanwhile, Bellinger would help with the offense and strengthen the defense as well.

However, they might be able to pick only one among the two free agents. Another crucial aspect of signing either player would be their price tags. According to Nightingale, the Phillies could strike a deal only if their price tags drop.

Jordan Montgomery stands a better chance for the Phillies

Montgomery seems to have a better shot at securing a deal with the Phillies, as Bellinger has a higher price tag than the former. Most importantly, the position plays a crucial role in selecting the player.

From the plate, the Phillies are loaded with talented players and veterans, so adding Bellinger is optional, but Montgomery could play a vital role in their starting rotation. With Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez, there's undoubtedly a spot for the talented pitcher.

Moreover, Bellinger's high price of $200 million would be too heavy on the pocket. With a few adjustments, Montgomery could be the perfect fit. While there's still time to strike a deal with either player, the Phillies must act soon.

Several teams have expressed interest in Bellinger and Montgomery over the last few weeks as they look to secure a deal. Bellinger and Montgomery are key players with great potential, and it's surprising to find players of such caliber still available on the market.

Philadelphia could look to wait for the right moment to strike a bargain with Scott Boras, the agent of Bellinger and Montgomery.

