"That's why I am kind of for the automated strike zone" - Philadelphia Phillies skipper Joe Girardi wants to forego conventional umpiring in lieu of Angel Hernandez facing stiff criticism

It's never a good thing when an umpire becomes famous. Just ask the Philadelphia Phillies.

After being the latest victim of umpire Angel Hernandez's inability to call a baseball game, Kyle Schwarber's animated response prompted an uproar on Twitter. Much like the real world, when human error leads to a critical mistake, whispers of automation grow louder. It appears that Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi is joining the club.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has put his support behind an automated strike zone.

"It's not an easy job. It isn't. That's why I'm kind of for the automated strike zone"- Joe Girardi

Girardi shared Schwarber's outrage at Hernandez's mercurial strike zone. The Philadelphia Phillies as a whole are under an enormous amount of pressure. And when a 1-0 game against the Milwaukee Brewers comes down to a clear ball being called a strikeout, tensions are going to boil.

While each umpire makes his fair share of mistakes, Hernandez has so many that numerous petitions have been submitted to remove him from the game. It's far worse than that of Jim Joyce who blew a clear call on Armando Gallaraga's perfect game in Detroit more than a decade ago. Hernandez is arrogant and shows little to no remorse for his mistakes. He even sued MLB under the guise of racial discrimination after not being selected to umpire a World Series for over a decade.

Angel Hernandez is arguably the most hated man in Major League Baseball as he missed a record high 14% of pitches during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies

Automated strike zones appear to be the easiest solution for this issue. MLB has seemed to benefit from instant replay review and machines would allow for a more consistent strike zone for the entirety of a season.

However, these changes are easier said than done. Initial testing in the Arizona Fall League did not go well. The system is still working out the bugs in the lower levels of professional baseball. However, in a report from ESPN, Michelle Steele wonders if an entire system is necessary when the calls appear to come from a single, awful umpire.

SC tonight on one of the worst umpired games of the year - are robot umps inevitable? 🤖🤖🤖 Umpire Angel Hernandez had so many missed calls, he’s singlehandedly sparked talk once again of an automated strike zone in MLB. #Phillies Joe Girardi: “I wouldn’t mind it.”SC tonight on one of the worst umpired games of the year - are robot umps inevitable? 🤖🤖🤖 Umpire Angel Hernandez had so many missed calls, he’s singlehandedly sparked talk once again of an automated strike zone in MLB. #Phillies Joe Girardi: “I wouldn’t mind it.” SC tonight on one of the worst umpired games of the year - are robot umps inevitable? 🤖🤖🤖 https://t.co/lCv4PfLGqI

"Umpire Angel Hernandez had so many missed calls, he’s singlehandedly sparked talk once again of an automated strike zone in MLB"- Michelle Steele

