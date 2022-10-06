Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals fans looking forward to three game wild card series: "Revenge Szn for the Phils" "I have never been so nervous for a playoff series"

In one of the most highly anticipated playoff matchups, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals. With the slate now set, fans can look forward to watching two of baseball's historic franchises face off in the National League Wild Card series. The two teams boast massive fanbases, a rich tradition, and a plethora of talent on the field.

Playoff appearances are nothing new for the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The franchise has the second-most World Series in MLB history with 11 titles. They lead the National League in championships and have appeared in 19 total World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will look to attain their third championship. This will be their first since 2008. They have appeared in seven total World Series.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ 2011 called. They want their playoff series back 2011 called. They want their playoff series back https://t.co/h8ZXP74rd7

This is a dream matchup for baseball fans. Both teams have a list of All-Star level players. Two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into battle. For the St. Louis Cardinals, veterans Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Paul Goldschmidt will be called upon. Fans of both teams are buzzing in anticipation.

Andrew Basten @AndrewBasten2 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Which team do you think is going to win this series? Which team do you think is going to win this series? I have never been so nervous for a playoff series twitter.com/talkinbaseball… I have never been so nervous for a playoff series twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

When two NL rivals with so much success over the previous decades meet up, it will always lead to fireworks. Many Phillies fans have not forgotten the dreaded 2011 series. For Philadelphia, this rematch is a long-awaited revenge mission.

Josh Cramer @JoshhhCramer @TalkinBaseball_ Cards ended the greatest era in Phillies history in 2011. Time for revenge @TalkinBaseball_ Cards ended the greatest era in Phillies history in 2011. Time for revenge

torn @StottBurner @abcdefg2374 @TalkinBaseball_ 2011 cardinals had an elite rotation. the same cant be said about 2022 @abcdefg2374 @TalkinBaseball_ 2011 cardinals had an elite rotation. the same cant be said about 2022

That season, the Phillies finished with an NL-best 102-60 record to earn the first seed. Fans had high hopes for a team that was led by power hitter Ryan Howard and Cy Young winner Roy Halladay.

The Cardinals earned their spot in the playoffs after a late run in August and September. In one of the most unlikely runs to the title, they went on to break the Phillies hearts by defeating them 3-2 in the NLDS.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking for revenge against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLWS

Bryce Harper congratulates Kyle Schwarber after Schwarber hit a homerun against the Houston Astros

The Cardinals have been on a hot streak during the second half of the season. The 42-year-old Albert Pujols has led the charge to make them serious contenders for the World Series.

On July 30, they were four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. They have gone on to finish strong with a commanding seven-game lead in the division.

foul merchant @burtfurnace @TalkinBaseball_ Baseball is awesome because the cardinals core from 11 years ago is going to rip my heart out again. @TalkinBaseball_ Baseball is awesome because the cardinals core from 11 years ago is going to rip my heart out again.

The Phillies' season looked to be unraveling when their superstar Bryce Harper suffered another injury. The offense, led by J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber, stepped up to keep the team in the playoff hunt. They finished 87-75 on the season to edge out the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot.

The winner will earn the right to face the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series. The opening game of the series will take place in St. Louis on Friday.

Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies had slow starts to the 2022 season. The talent, however, is there for all to see. These teams are heating up when it counts most. For fans of baseball, this matchup has the makings of a classic.

Poll : 0 votes