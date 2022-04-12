"Do I mean it? No" - Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm apologizes after lashing out against fans, claims his comment caught on TV was due to emotions

The Philadelphia Phillies won last night in dramatic fashion. After once trailing 4-0, they scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal a victory over the New York Mets. Before this comeback, the Phillies looked lost on the field, particularly third baseman Alec Bohm.

Alec Bohm committed three errors in the first three innings of the game for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Philadelphia fans did not let his unstellar play go unnoticed and booed him after each error.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Alec Bohm has made his 3rd error in 3 innings. Man….. Alec Bohm has made his 3rd error in 3 innings. Man….. https://t.co/HSpokrVlbg

To say he was struggling on defense is an understatement.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Alec Bohm has made three throwing errors in three innings tonight. Here they are: Alec Bohm has made three throwing errors in three innings tonight. Here they are: https://t.co/sQ1VHKX7cW

Making three errors in your first three innings is not a way to get the fans on your side. The Phillies fans booed him throughout the game, and later in the game, when Bohm made a play on the infield without making an error, the fans scarcastically cheered him.

After making the play, Bohm lashed out. The third baseman was caught on live camera telling Phillies teammate Didi Gregorious that "I f****** hate this place."

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Alec Bohm confirms postgame that he said "I fucking hate this place" when fans sarcastically cheered after he made a play Alec Bohm confirms postgame that he said "I fucking hate this place" when fans sarcastically cheered after he made a play https://t.co/I0IdZ0lEn9

Alec Bohm confirmed in his post-game interview that he made these comments toward the fans.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Does Alec Bohm actually "hate this place?"



Doesn't sound like it.



"Look, emotions got the best of me. I said it. Do I mean it? No. It's a frustrating night for me, obviously. ... These people, these fans, they just want to win. ... I don't mean that." Does Alec Bohm actually "hate this place?" Doesn't sound like it."Look, emotions got the best of me. I said it. Do I mean it? No. It's a frustrating night for me, obviously. ... These people, these fans, they just want to win. ... I don't mean that." https://t.co/Q7VZ2aBoAg

Bohm delivered a full apology in his post-game press conference.

Philadelphia Phillies defensive struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies' biggest issue going into this young season is their defense. The team has one of the best lineups in the league and has two of the top starting pitchers but has among the worst defense in all of baseball. Last year and it appears this year, the team has shown signs of defensive issues. Alec Bohm will need to play exceptionally well on the defensive side or the team will likely look at other options.

Alec Bohm's apology was very sincere. If he wants to win over the hearts of the Phillies faithful, he will need to perform better, and there is simply nothing more to it.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt