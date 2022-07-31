“The most Phillies thing ever,” “what kind of return does this get you! God awful!” - Philadelphia Phillies Twitter fans flummoxed at team’s trade of Edmundo Sosa from St. Louis Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a trade this afternoon. The trade sends Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Phillies in exchange for Phillies reliever JoJo Romero. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the breaking news.

"The Phillies have acquired infielder Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals, sources tell me and @KatieWoo. No word yet on return." - Ken Rosenthal

Rosenthal later added that the Phillies were sending reliever JoJo Romero to the Cardinals.

"Phillies just announced Sosa trade. Going to Cardinals: LHP JoJo Romero." - Ken Rosenthal

Sosa is batting just .189 in 53 games for the Cardinals. The middle infielder will likely be used as a utility bench player. On the other hand, Romero has appeared in just two games for the Phillies, allowing three earned runs.

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss the trade. It's safe to say that Phillies fans are unhappy with the acquisition, given how much Sosa struggled in 2022.

One fan thinks that the move is absolutely awful for the Phillies.

Others are optimistic that Sosa could return to his play of 2021, where he batted .271 in 113 games. Sosa has been put in a tough position in St. Louis, struggling to find consistent play. Perhaps a change of scenery will benefit him.

Perhaps the Cardinals are freeing up a roster spot to land another player at the deadline? One fan thinks so.

Overall, the trade seems fair for both sides. Both players seem to have potential, and a change of scenery may be for the better.

Philadelphia Phillies: What's on Tap?

Phillies teammates celebrate a win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Philadelphia Phillies continue a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 PM EDT. The team will then play one more game on Sunday against the Pirates before traveling to Atlanta to face off against the Braves.

The Philadelphia Phillies' record currently sits at 53-47. They are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the final National League Wild Card spot. Taking care of business against a struggling Pirates team is critical before facing off against the red-hot Braves.

Overall, it will be interesting to see what other moves the Philadelphia Phillies make before the deadline. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

