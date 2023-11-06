Bryce Harper was in attendance when the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Dallas Cowboys for the unofficial game of the week in the NFL. The Philly superstar showed up at the game in all green to represent his Eagles. That included a green hoodie with Eagles on them, green sweatpants to match and a hat.

The superstar baseball player was one of many high-profile people in attendance for what amounted to a very good football game. However, fans on Instagram weren't impressed with Harper's appearance.

Philly fans are not impressed with Bryce Harper's latest appearance

One fan said that he was trying too hard to be a Philly icon. Another added that he was the "Drake" of athletes, which is certainly not a compliment in this situation.

Other fans shared their take on the post and the Philadelphia Phillies' superstar.

Harper has adopted the city of Philadelphia. He's from Las Vegas and began his playing career in Washington, D.C. with the Washington Nationals. Nevertheless, he's become a fan favorite and a bit of an "icon" as the post mentioned for Philadelphia. Fans in the comments section appear to be in disagreement, though.

Bryce Harper watched Eagles victory

Bryce Harper's presence at the Eagles game had nothing to do with the outcome, but he was treated to an absolutely incredible game. It was a back-and-forth affair all game long, with his Eagles narrowly coming out as the winners.

Bryce Harper was at the Eagles game

They had to make a final stand against the Cowboys offense, who improbably drove deep into Eagles territory with under a minute and no timeouts left. The final play was a completed pass inside the five, but the Eagles' defense held and did not allow them to score.

That allowed them to secure a tight 28-23 victory, and it was one that Harper probably enjoyed watching as a spectator. The Philly fans, which includes the slugger, were raucous all night long.