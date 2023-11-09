In a significant announcement from the GM Meetings in Arizona, Philadelphia Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, confirmed that Bryce Harper will be the team's everyday first baseman moving forward. This decision raises questions about the future of free agent Rhys Hoskins, who missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL.

Dombrowski shared that there was a conversation with Harper, who had expressed a willingness to play either first base or the corner outfield. However, the Phillies are now making the strategic move to fully transition Harper to the first base position. This decision not only solidifies Harper's role but also has implications for the team's lineup and defensive alignment.

The Phillies' president of baseball operations revealed that he had discussed the decision with free agent Rhys Hoskins. While Dombrowski did not completely close the door on a potential return for Hoskins, the likelihood now appears to be a "big longshot." The team's plan involves using Kyle Schwarber as the everyday designated hitter, leaving no regular spot for Hoskins in the lineup.

"We think the world of Rhys and Jayme. They are wonderful people who have done so much for the community. I don't want to 100% close any doors but I'd say that's the situation. He understood. If he's not back with us, we wish him nothing but the best"

Harper's move to first base represents a new chapter in his career, as he had never played the position before the 2023 season. Despite initial uncertainties, Harper adapted quickly to the role, showcasing his instinct and athleticism. The decision to keep Harper at first base is also seen as a strategic move to potentially preserve his health over the remaining years of his 13-year contract, given his history of various injuries with the Phillies.

With the infield positions seemingly settled, the only potential change in the Phillies' lineup for 2024 could be in left field or center field. The team is not handing center field to Johan Rojas and aims for him to earn the spot. As the offseason progresses, left field becomes the focal point for potential adjustments, with various free-agent options like Joc Pederson, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tommy Pham, Teoscar Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, Jorge Soler, and Adam Duvall on the radar.

Dombrowski expressed respect and admiration for Hoskins, emphasizing his contributions to the community. While not closing the door entirely on a return for him, Dombrowski acknowledged the situation and wished him nothing but the best if he doesn't return to the Phillies.