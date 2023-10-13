In a stunning turn of events, Phillies fans found themselves on the edge of their seats as Nick Castellanos unleashed a barrage of home runs in Game 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series. The Braves, facing elimination, are looking to defy the odds against the reigning NL champs from Philly.

The Phillies, leading the series 2-1, are determined to secure their ticket to the NLCS and face off against the Diamondbacks. The Braves started ace Spencer Strider, known for his success against the Phillies. However, it looks like Nick Castellanos has other plans.

In Game 3, Castellanos launched two solo home runs putting the Phillies in the lead. He continued his onslaught in Game 4, hitting two more home runs, making him the first Phillie ever to have back-to-back multi-homer games in the postseason. With a total of four home runs in two games, Castellanos has proven a force to be reckoned with.

"You just can’t stop him." - Posted one fan.

Will the Phillies eliminate the Braves from the NLDS?

The Phillies are now just a few outs away from eliminating the Braves, and the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park is electrifying. Castellano’s incredible power display has left fans astonished and could fuel the Phillies’ return to the NLCS.

As the game unfolds, the Phillies’ chances of winning are still high, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the NLDS. However, the Braves have been producing big offensive plays which threaten to end their rival’s lead.

"Dude is on a mission." - Added another fan.

Castellanos could prove to be the hero of the Phillies if they find a way to maintain their two-run lead. With the score currently at 3-1, the team from Philadelphia is just a couple of innings away from victory.