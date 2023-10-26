The Philadelphia Phillies announced today that bullpen coach Dave Lundquist and assistant hitting coach Jason Camilli will not return for the 2024 MLB season. The coaching cuts come after the team's exit from the NLCS.

Fans have taken to social media to make their displeasure about the Phillies' management known. For many, the ousting of Lundquist and Camilli serves merely as a band-aid on a deeper wound.

Disgruntled fans suggest that retaining the hitting coach Kevin Long while dismissing assistant hitting coach Jason Camilli is a misguided move. Further, they are scrutinizing the decision-making of manager Rob Thomson as well as the rest of the coaching staff during the NLCS.

Some fans also directed criticism toward specific decisions made in the bullpen, particularly the use of reliever Craig Kimbrel, who performed poorly. Others are calling for a more extensive overhaul that would include the dismissal of the pitching coach and third base coach.

The Phillies collapsed in the NLCS against the D-backs

The Philadelphia Phillies' failure to advance to the World Series has left fans and analysts in disbelief. This marked one of the most significant collapses in the franchise's history.

The team had a 2-0 lead in the NLCS. Further, returning to Citizens Bank Park up 3-2 for Game 6, the team seemed poised for glory. With postseason standout Aaron Nola taking the mound, confidence was high among the Phillies fanbase.

However, the Arizona Diamondbacks seized the moment, capitalizing on a stagnant Phillies offense. Instead of the Phillies celebrating a World Series berth, it was the Diamondbacks planting a flag on the Citizens Bank Park turf.

The Phillies failed to deliver despite boasting stars like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. This has raised questions about the team's ability to execute in high-stakes situations.