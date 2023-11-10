Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is now a three-time Silver Slugger Award recipient. As a designated hitter, Harper was one of 10 National League players to win the award.

It is an impressive accomplishment, given Harper had to miss the start of the season as he was rehabbing from a Tommy John surgery he received last offseason.

To be qualified to win this award, players must play at least 100 games. Harper failed to achieve this mark during the 2022 season, or he could've been a four-time award winner.

Harper has established himself as a premier player in the league. Oftentimes, being compared to Mike Trout, he has not let all the talk get to him. He is a top player in the league, even when playing a brand-new position like first base this season.

"That's my goat" one fan posted.

"The man came back two months early from Tommy John and didn’t find his power until August. The league should be worried for 2024 when we get a full season of healthy Bryce" another fan posted.

Philadelphia Phillies fans could not be happier for Bryce Harper. They cannot wait for the 2024 season, where he will be fully healthy from the start.

Not many players mean as much to their team as Harper does to the Phillies. He is a fan favorite because of his integrity, leadership, and play on the field.

Will the Philadelphia Phillies sign some sluggers to help Bryce Harper?

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Seven

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to return to the World Series in 2024. To do so, they might add some bats to help keep their offense hot alongside Bryce Harper.

One player the team is interested in is superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is the best free agent on the board, and while he will not pitch during the 2024 season, he will DH.

Many around the league expect Ohtani's deal to be somewhere in the $600 million range, so Philadelphia will have to unload a big paycheck. They will compete with nearly every other team in the league to sign the two-way sensation.

It would not be surprising if Philadelphia re-signed Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins did not play at all during the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in Spring Training. They could sign Hoskins on a one-year deal so that he can prove himself to the market for 2025.