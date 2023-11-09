Philadelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski has confirmed that slugger Bryce Harper will take over first base duties from next season, leaving fans elated with the decision on social media. Harper played at first base for the majority of the season and has adapted well into the infield and projects to be a huge asset there.

Harper started his MLB career with the Washington Nationals in 2012 and has established himself as one of the best hitters in the game over the past decade. He joined the Phillies in 2019 after becoming a free agent. Over his entire career, the slugger played in the outfield or as a designated hitter until this year.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in November, Harper made an early return to action in May. However, a torn ACL for Rhys Hoskins in spring training forced the Phillies to use the two-time MVP at first base, and he did exceptionally well in 36 starts at the position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday, Dave Dombrowski confirmed that the staff is happy with Harper at first base and will continue to employ him there next year. This news has been music to the ears of Phillies fans.

"You guys have to understand this is best for the team," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"This was the obvious choice," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Phillies likely to move on from Rhys Hoskins after confirming Bryce Harper at first base for season

With Philadelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski confirming that slugger Bryce Harper will take over first base duties for the team in the next MLB season, Rhys Hoskins is unlikely to remain in the lineup next year.

Hoskins was the preferred first baseman before tearing his ACL during spring training, which resulted in Harper taking his place. Dombrowski said that there will not be enough at-bats for Hoskins in a lineup that prefers Kyle Schwarber as the designated hitter.

Hoskins is already a free agent, and the latest development from the Phillies' front office likely will have him looking for other opportunities in the coming weeks.