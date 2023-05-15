Bryce Harper was ejected in the game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, which the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-0 due to an alteraction with the Rockies' Jake Bird that saw him all fired up. The alteraction took place in the top of the seventh as both benches and bullpens cleared to keep the players at bay.
Harper has been known for his intensity and raw emotions he brings to the field every time he sets foot. He's ready to take on anyone who bats an eye against his team. That was the case in Sunday's game. While going off the mound, Rockies pitcher Jake Bird clapped his glove and directed certain comments at the Phillies bench.
The 30-year-old Phillies outfielder didn't hold back, as he charged the field to take it back to Bird. Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz before his own team's third base coach Dusty Wathan restrained him from entering the pack of players gathered on the field.
"I get emotion," Harper said. "I understand getting fired up for an inning and stuff like that. But once you make it about a team or make it about yourself and the other team, that's when I've kind of got a problem with it."
Philadelphia fans compared the 2x NL MVP's conduct to that of their basketball team, the 76ers who had a blowout loss against the Boston Celtics in game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. They praised him for being the true leader of the Phillies dugout.
One said:
"Never, that's why he's the real and non-fradulent MVP"
Here are the top Twitter reactions:
Bryce Harper happy that his teammates supported him by clearing out the bench
Bryce Harper was happy at the sight of his teammates supporting him after he left the bench to put a check on Jake Bird.
"J.T. (Realmuto) was right behind me. Taijuan (Walker), same thing. I appreciate my teammates for coming out with me and doing that. It was the heat of the moment. Once we got out there, (Bird) just flew into the dugout and went away. Nobody really saw him after he did what he did," Harper said.
Even though Bryce Harper was ejected from the game, it's unlikely that he will face any further consequences for his actions.