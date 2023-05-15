Bryce Harper was ejected in the game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, which the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-0 due to an alteraction with the Rockies' Jake Bird that saw him all fired up. The alteraction took place in the top of the seventh as both benches and bullpens cleared to keep the players at bay.

Harper has been known for his intensity and raw emotions he brings to the field every time he sets foot. He's ready to take on anyone who bats an eye against his team. That was the case in Sunday's game. While going off the mound, Rockies pitcher Jake Bird clapped his glove and directed certain comments at the Phillies bench.

The 30-year-old Phillies outfielder didn't hold back, as he charged the field to take it back to Bird. Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz before his own team's third base coach Dusty Wathan restrained him from entering the pack of players gathered on the field.

"I get emotion," Harper said. "I understand getting fired up for an inning and stuff like that. But once you make it about a team or make it about yourself and the other team, that's when I've kind of got a problem with it."

Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly This is Bryce Harper in a random game in May.



Do you think he would ever allow a Game 7 blowout to happen?

This is Bryce Harper in a random game in May.Do you think he would ever allow a Game 7 blowout to happen?https://t.co/GMvMslW084

Philadelphia fans compared the 2x NL MVP's conduct to that of their basketball team, the 76ers who had a blowout loss against the Boston Celtics in game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. They praised him for being the true leader of the Phillies dugout.

One said:

"Never, that's why he's the real and non-fradulent MVP"

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Philly Circus Show @phillytrashteam @BarstoolPhilly He’s got more heart than the whole sixers team minus pj tucker @BarstoolPhilly He’s got more heart than the whole sixers team minus pj tucker

TC77 @TDC2829 @BarstoolPhilly Real tough guy with his buddies holding him back. @BarstoolPhilly Real tough guy with his buddies holding him back. 😂

S_lester🍦 @ Campus Ambassador of Temu ✨ @SHANELLLESTER2 See my bio bro @BarstoolPhilly Bryce Harper always brings the heat, whether it's a random game in May or a Game 7. No blowout stands a chance against this superstar!"See my bio bro @BarstoolPhilly Bryce Harper always brings the heat, whether it's a random game in May or a Game 7. No blowout stands a chance against this superstar!" 🔥⚾️ See my bio bro

m a c @macpari_ @BarstoolPhilly We are a football and baseball city and it’s gonna stay that way for a long time. @BarstoolPhilly We are a football and baseball city and it’s gonna stay that way for a long time.

Turn_2⚾️🇺🇸 @Turn2_JP @BarstoolPhilly NEVER…dude wants the pressure and has the strength to carry the city. This Sixers team laid down…embarrassing @BarstoolPhilly NEVER…dude wants the pressure and has the strength to carry the city. This Sixers team laid down…embarrassing

luke burman @lukeburman6_ @BarstoolPhilly Said it before and I said it again, he is built for philly, guarantee a star such as James Harden would allow the opposing team to talk some crap, Bryce never. @BarstoolPhilly Said it before and I said it again, he is built for philly, guarantee a star such as James Harden would allow the opposing team to talk some crap, Bryce never.

gardi2.0 @bigboygardi @BarstoolPhilly Bryce is the best. Dude loves competition. Loves baseball. Loves winning. Great to have him back on the field. @BarstoolPhilly Bryce is the best. Dude loves competition. Loves baseball. Loves winning. Great to have him back on the field.

Zach Costello @ZacharyCostello @BarstoolPhilly Needed this after the Sixers awful L.. at least someone cares about this city @BarstoolPhilly Needed this after the Sixers awful L.. at least someone cares about this city

Bryce Harper happy that his teammates supported him by clearing out the bench

Bryce Harper was happy at the sight of his teammates supporting him after he left the bench to put a check on Jake Bird.

"J.T. (Realmuto) was right behind me. Taijuan (Walker), same thing. I appreciate my teammates for coming out with me and doing that. It was the heat of the moment. Once we got out there, (Bird) just flew into the dugout and went away. Nobody really saw him after he did what he did," Harper said.

Even though Bryce Harper was ejected from the game, it's unlikely that he will face any further consequences for his actions.

