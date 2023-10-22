Philadelphia Phillies slugger Trea Turner was upset with the home plate umpire after he was rung up on a questionable call in the third inning. The pitch in question seemed to be inside.

Every at-bat in the postseason is crucial, so these bad calls can go a long way. However, bad strike zones have been a focal point in this series, with Dan Iassogna having a tough night behind the plate in Game 3, having an 89.4% correct call rate.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luckily, the Phillies were able to strike first, scoring two runs in the first inning, making Iassogna's call seem not as critical. However, all eyes will be on the home plate umpires for the remainder of the series.

Despite being up early, Philadelphia fans are frustrated. The umpires in the postseason are supposed to be the best in the league, and they surely have not shown that to be the case so far.

"Can we throw out the umpire for how bad that call was?" a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"They have been terrible," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Poor postseason umpiring has led fans to call for robot umpires immediately. This has been something that the minor leagues have been testing, and it could soon make its way to the big leagues. Trea Turner would have loved to challenge that call.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lance Barksdale will have to sharpen his zone if he does not want to become a talking point after the game ends. Nothing is worse than umpires being the main focus and taking away from a team's victory.

Trea Turner has been big for the Phillies in the postseason

NLCS Diamondbacks Phillies Baseball

While Trea Turner did not get out to the best start of his career this season, he managed to put the pieces together when it mattered most. He has been a core contributor to the Phillies offense in the postseason.

He went 4-8 in the Wild card round against the Miami Marlins. He has hit three home runs, three doubles, and two stolen bases between the NLDS and NLCS.

However, he is not the only Philadelphia slugger rising to the occasion. Kyle Schwarber has been red-hot, hitting five home runs in this series. It is getting to the point where Arizona should think about pitching around him.

The momentum is all on the side of the Phillies, and the Diamondbacks need to gain control quickly, or this series will be over shortly.