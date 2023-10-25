If anyone was doubting if Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos was ready for Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, here's their answer. The veteran slugger showed up to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia donning a vintage Michael Jordan jersey.

Expand Tweet

Tuesday night will be the NLCS decider between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. The winner will set themselves up for a showdown against the Texas Rangers in the World Series, which is set to begin on Friday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Castellanos will be looking to make his second consecutive trip to the World Series.

Expand Tweet

Although some may believe that wearing a Michael Jordan jersey before a big game may be considered cliche, others believe it represents a state of mind. If Castellanos is indeed able to channel his inner Jordan, it could spell trouble for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Expand Tweet

Either way, Nick Castellanos' decision to rock a vintage Jordan jersey has Philadelphia Phillies fans ecstatic for the pivotal Game 7. Some have simply put that the outfielder is "perfection," whereas others said that the veteran will hit multiple home runs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Phillies fans have enjoyed seeing their star outfielder rock the Michael Jordan jersey, others have been less receptive to the outfit. Some have used the outfit as an opportunity to take digs at Michael Jordan's short-lived baseball career as a member of the Chicago White Sox organization.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nick Castellanos has struggled in the NLCS after shining earlier in the postseason

It's been a roller-coaster postseason for the 11-year pro, who started the playoffs as the best player on the Philadelphia Phillies before crashing down in the NLCS.

Expand Tweet

During the wild-card series and the National League Division Series, the two-time All-Star was nearly unstoppable at the plate. Through six games in the two opening rounds, Castellanos racked up nine hits and four home runs.

Expand Tweet

However, that level of production has fallen off dramatically in the NLCS. In six games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nick Castellanos has posted a dreadful .050 batting average, which equates to a single hit. Even though it was a two-run home run, the Phillies need more from their All-Star outfielder.

Expand Tweet