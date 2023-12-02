The Philadelphia Phillies management made a major announcement to discontinue their red jerseys next season, leaving fans displeased. That means the Phillies' roster wouldn't be witnessed taking to the field in their red home jerseys in 2024.

"The Phillies will ditch their red jerseys in 2024, " per TimKellySports.

The Philadelphians weren't happy with the management's decision to discontinue the iconic red jersey, which saw them reach a World Series and then a back-to-back appearance in the NLCS. Fans tie down the red as a lucky charm for the Phillies, but the latest announcement made fans voice their displeasure over Twitter.

Philadelphia Phillies need to bury the demons of the last two seasons and concentrate on 2024

Any move could put the Philadelphia Phillies at the top of the NL right now. The Phillies' moment has come after reaching the World Series in 2022 and then making an NLCS trip in 2023. There aren't many areas in which Philadelphia needs to get better. They were among the top clubs in the MLB last season, from top to bottom.

"There is a LOT of work to be done this offseason but some perspective: Outside of the Cardinals signing THREE pitchers, only the Phillies and Tigers have added a starter worth mentioning" - NorthShoreNine

But the Phillies are going to go out and acquire more pitching, just like any other team that is in the running to claim a pennant in the MLB. Philadelphia is likely to make some changes to both the starting rotation and the bullpen for the upcoming season.

