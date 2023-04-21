Bryce Harper put the fate of the entire Philadelphia Phillies on his shoulders during their 2022 postseason run. Although the team eventually lost in the World Series, Harper had a staggering six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 games.

It was due to Harper proving to be among the best time after time that news of his injuries hit the fanbase so hard. After spending a good amount of time in the DH slot, Harper announced that he would be undergoing Tommy John surgery in November.

After a successful procedure, the Philadelphia Phillies deemed the July All-Star break a likely return point for Harper. However, it now looks as though the already-ambitious timeline could be brought forward significantly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent piece for The Athletic, writer Matt Geib shared that the Phillies are considering re-instating Harper into the lineup as early as May. If Harper were to recover then, he would become the fastest MLB player ever to recover from Tommy John surgery, doing so in half the average recovery time.

Matt Gelb @MattGelb Everything about Bryce Harper's rehab from Tommy John surgery has been absurd. But this is really happening. He could be back in two weeks. There is no precedent for it: theathletic.com/4435324/2023/0… Everything about Bryce Harper's rehab from Tommy John surgery has been absurd. But this is really happening. He could be back in two weeks. There is no precedent for it: theathletic.com/4435324/2023/0… https://t.co/hlj9OiHVxy

"Everything about Bryce Harper's rehab from Tommy John surgery has been absurd. But this is really happening. He could be back in two weeks. There is no precedent for it:" - Matt Geib

Understandably, fans are wondering if the new, ambitious plan from the Philadelphia Phillies makes sense. The prevailing thought seems to be to let Bryce Harper take all the time that he needs.

Jonathan Goldman @jgoldmanMA @MattGelb Am I the only one who would prefer he has a slower return if it ensures a higher guarantee he doesn't get hurt again? @MattGelb Am I the only one who would prefer he has a slower return if it ensures a higher guarantee he doesn't get hurt again?

jeff gaydoscik @JGaydoscik @MattGelb Why rush? It's not like he's going to pick up where he left off in November and the team may be 10 games back of the Braves by then. @MattGelb Why rush? It's not like he's going to pick up where he left off in November and the team may be 10 games back of the Braves by then.

Tommy John surgery is an intense procedure that reconstructs a player's elbow using ligaments harvested from the leg. Although the surgery is more common amongst pitchers, it affects players from all positions.

JON @joncanse Matt Gelb @MattGelb Everything about Bryce Harper's rehab from Tommy John surgery has been absurd. But this is really happening. He could be back in two weeks. There is no precedent for it: theathletic.com/4435324/2023/0… Everything about Bryce Harper's rehab from Tommy John surgery has been absurd. But this is really happening. He could be back in two weeks. There is no precedent for it: theathletic.com/4435324/2023/0… https://t.co/hlj9OiHVxy Surely this will all be just fine. twitter.com/mattgelb/statu… Surely this will all be just fine. twitter.com/mattgelb/statu…

Turn_2⚾️🇺🇸 @Turn2643dp @MattGelb Bryce doesn’t drink or smoke either and likely has great genes and diet for his rehab. Come back, but don’t rush. Long-term is better than short-term @MattGelb Bryce doesn’t drink or smoke either and likely has great genes and diet for his rehab. Come back, but don’t rush. Long-term is better than short-term

Harper won the 2021 NL MVP Award with the Phillies, his second such award after he claimed his first in 2015 as a member of the Washington Nationals. There have been concerns that his team may be expediting his recovery to help with fan engagement and ticket sales. The Phillies are currently fourth in the NL East, 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Amy Huggins @HeyAmyHugg @MattGelb I hope he is not rushing it. I want him back TODAY but… @MattGelb I hope he is not rushing it. I want him back TODAY but…

Bryce Harper's peak condition could prove all doubters wrong

While Bryce Harper would indeed make history if he were to be back in this ambitious time frame, fans have to remember that he is an elite athlete. Additionally, Harper's strict Mormon lifestyle means that he is as clean living can be. Perhaps fans just don't understand how much of a beast this man really is.

Poll : 0 votes