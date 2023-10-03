Philadelphia Phillies are facing the Miami Marlins in the MLB wild-card round. The decision to start outfielder Cristian Pache in the first game is generating substantial fan debate.

Added to the 28-man roster just a month ago, Pache holds a less-than-stellar .103 batting average for September. His selection over Edmundo Sosa has left fans perplexed. Sosa boasts a 3-6 record with two home runs against Marlins' starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

The team's decision to start Pache seems to be based on his recent, albeit limited, success against Luzardo. However, Phillies fans argue that a broader evaluation of player performance should prevail over such matchup-specific criteria.

Further, they question the omission of other seemingly more capable players.

Pache's injury-riddled season adds more complexity to the debate. He faced a six-week stint on the injured list after tearing his meniscus in late April. Afterwards, he spent more time on the IL due to right elbow irritation, which eventually required surgery. This was right before the All-Star break.

Phillies starting lineup choices for wild-card game against Marlins has raised questions from fans

The Phillies lineup has prompted further fan concerns beyond Cristian Pache's starting position. There are questions about the batting order, including why key players like Bryce Harper are not placed in more strategically advantageous positions.

Harper has been placed fourth instead of third in the lineup. Trea Turner goes in second behind designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Additionally, the absence of certain players from the lineup altogether has fans questioning the team's overall strategy for this crucial game. Phillies' outfielder Brandon Marsh is missing from the starting lineup despite an impressive 2023 season. J.T. Realmuto's inclusion instead of Nick Castellanos has also raised doubts.

As the postseason heats up, every lineup choice becomes critical, and the Phillies' selection has certainly struck a chord with fans. It will be interesting to see how these decisions impact the team's journey.