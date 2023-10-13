Philadelphia Phillies have reached the NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. However, fans were left concerned when first baseman Bryce Harper was seen in pain after completing an innings-ending play in the top of the eighth.

Harper was at first base making a standard play to get the out. However, Matt Olson who was running in hot, collided his knee with the first baseman's surgically repaired elbow. As soon as the contact happened, Harper felt the pain and fans were concerned about their star hitter.

However, he returned to the dugout before the bottom of the eighth innings ended, and fans finally breathed a sigh of relief. Many of them took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their feeling about the entire saga.

One fan said:

"Thank the heavens."

While one more fan said:

"This is the best news I've ever heard."

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Hopefully, since Bryce Harper returned to the field in the ninth to play first base, he may be all right. However, it still could be his adrenaline and fans will await any further updates regarding his injury.

As for the Phillies, they dialed it back to the NLCS once again and chances are that both the Astros and Phillies make it to the World Series for the second straight year.

Braves vs Phillies: Everything about NLDS Game 4, feat Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper

NLDS Game 4 was an elimination game for the Braves as they were looking to tie the series and head back to Atlanta for Game 5. However, it wasn't the case as the Phillies pitchers denied them in a spectacular fashion. The Phillies only gave up one run as opposed to the Phillies three runs and left their runners on base on multiple occasions.

Spencer Strider started the game for Atlanta and pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out seven. On the other hand, lefty Ranger Suarez also went the distance as he pitched 5.0 innings for one run and struck out two hitters.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos was the star among all as he homered twice and contributed two runs to the team's total. Trea Turner also scored one home run and recorded four hits in four at-bats. Bryce Harper recorded a hit and was walked twice.

As for the Braves, only Austin Riley scored a home run while their MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. had a lackluster outing going 0-4. In the seventh innings, bases were loaded for Acuna Jr. but he couldn't cash in as he flied out to center field against Craig Kimbrel. Phillies closer Matt Strahm closed out the game leaving runners on base.

The Phillies will now face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS.