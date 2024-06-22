Phillies invest in the future as team signs Cristopher Sanchez to four-year extension

Cristopher Sanchez's breakout season for the Philadelphia Phillies got a lot better as the starter was rewarded with a four-year extension, per CBS Sports. The Dominican starter has proved to be a vital cog in the Phillies' success in 2024.

Sanchez made it to the Phillies rotation in July of last year, when he was called up from the Triple As. As per his minor league contract, the 27-year-old wouldn't have hit arbitration until 2026 and free agency until at least 2029. But the Phillies took the opportunity and locked up the youngster.

With the likes of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola among the starting rotation and Ranger Suarez emerging as the best pitcher in all of baseball, Sanchez has been able to give strong support to them. As the fourth starter, he currently has a 4-3 record with a 2.91 ERA.

Earlier in the offseason, the Phillies made a major error in allowing Nola to go into free agency. They were saved when Nola re-signed with the franchise, even though other teams had a fair shot at signing the pitcher.

They also locked up their ace Wheeler and would be looking to extend Suarez. Now, with Sanchez's extension, they are certain of carrying forward the strong momentum that is certain to produce results over the years.

Cristopher Sanchez's latest start earned him his fourth win

Cristopher Sanchez earned his fourth win against the Padres as the Phillies won the game 9-2. In seven innings, Sanchez earned just one run on six hits and five Ks. He was solid on the mound, allowing just one extra-base hit.

Sanchez is next slated to start in Sunday's fixture against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old had appeared against the Dbacks in the 2023 postseason, which ended in defeat as he was taken off the mound after just 2.1 innings. He will be looking to make a better start this time around.