Phillies legend Shane Victorino reacts to Paddy Pimblett, his wife, and their twins repping the Padres against the Royals

UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett was in attendance for the San Diego Padres' series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. The British MMA fighter is a known supporter of the Padres, having thrown out a first pitch for the team in 2022.

Along with Pimblett, his wife, Laura Gregory, was also in attendance, just like their first game at Petco Park three years ago. This time they were also joined by their twin daughters, Betsy and Margot, born last year.

In an Instagram post, Pimblett posted a carousel of photos and videos of the entire family behind the plate enjoying the game. A final clip showed 'The Baddy' appearing on the jumbotron at the ballpark. He put up a thumbs-up for all the fans in attendance as his name was announced.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Baby’s first baseball game last night watching the Padres thank you for the hospitality as always," Paddy wrote.

The post got appreciation from former Phillies legend Shane Victorino. In a comment, Victorino used a baseball emoji alongside two hand gestures to describe his feelings for the Pimblett family.

Shane Victorino's comment on Paddy Pimblett's Instagram post via @theufcbaddy

Shane Victorino, a former outfielder in the league, made his debut with the San Diego franchise in the 2003 season. However, his longest tenure with any club came from 2005 to 2012 with the Phillies, when he earned 2 All-Star caps in 2009 and 2011.

Paddy Pimblett showcased his love for California and the Padres

In 2022, Paddy and Laura made a special vlog covering their time in California. The first segment of the video included their time at Petco Park, where Paddy, alongside former UFC fighter Molly McCann, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Paddy Pimblett and Laura had been together as a couple since their teenage days. The couple got married in May of 2023. As Paddy navigates through his UFC career, Laura has been a very important figure in his life. Paddy has a 23-3 (7-0 UFC) martial arts record.

Pimblett's latest win came at UFC 314 in Miami with a knockout against Michael Chandler. As for his favoured team, the Padres took a 2-0 lead against the Royals on Saturday. They took the game 5-1 on the back of a three-run homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. and a strong start by Dylan Cease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More