Phillies legend Shane Victorino reacts to Paddy Pimblett, his wife, and their twins repping the Padres against the Royals

UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett was in attendance for the San Diego Padres' series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. The British MMA fighter is a known supporter of the Padres, having thrown out a first pitch for the team in 2022.
Along with Pimblett, his wife, Laura Gregory, was also in attendance, just like their first game at Petco Park three years ago. This time they were also joined by their twin daughters, Betsy and Margot, born last year.
In an Instagram post, Pimblett posted a carousel of photos and videos of the entire family behind the plate enjoying the game. A final clip showed 'The Baddy' appearing on the jumbotron at the ballpark. He put up a thumbs-up for all the fans in attendance as his name was announced.
"Baby’s first baseball game last night watching the Padres thank you for the hospitality as always," Paddy wrote.
The post got appreciation from former Phillies legend Shane Victorino. In a comment, Victorino used a baseball emoji alongside two hand gestures to describe his feelings for the Pimblett family.
Shane Victorino, a former outfielder in the league, made his debut with the San Diego franchise in the 2003 season. However, his longest tenure with any club came from 2005 to 2012 with the Phillies, when he earned 2 All-Star caps in 2009 and 2011.
Paddy Pimblett showcased his love for California and the Padres
In 2022, Paddy and Laura made a special vlog covering their time in California. The first segment of the video included their time at Petco Park, where Paddy, alongside former UFC fighter Molly McCann, threw the ceremonial first pitch.
Paddy Pimblett and Laura had been together as a couple since their teenage days. The couple got married in May of 2023. As Paddy navigates through his UFC career, Laura has been a very important figure in his life. Paddy has a 23-3 (7-0 UFC) martial arts record.
Pimblett's latest win came at UFC 314 in Miami with a knockout against Michael Chandler. As for his favoured team, the Padres took a 2-0 lead against the Royals on Saturday. They took the game 5-1 on the back of a three-run homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. and a strong start by Dylan Cease.