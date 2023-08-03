Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had a difficult day on Wednesday, taking full responsibility for his team's disappointing defeat to the Miami Marlins. In the bottom of the eleventh inning, Turner made a costly fielding error that allowed the Marlins to score a crucial run, ultimately leading to the Phillies' loss. After the game, Turner expressed remorse and blamed himself for the outcome.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Turner signed a highly lucrative 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies, raising expectations for his performance as one of the team's star players.

However, this season has been challenging for him, as he has struggled to replicate his earlier success in the MLB. Wednesday's game marked a turning point for the worse, with his defensive error becoming the catalyst for the Marlins' comeback and eventual victory.

The Phillies had a comfortable 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Josh Bell's stellar performance for the Marlins helped them make a remarkable comeback, leading to the game heading into the eleventh inning.

When Alec Bohm's go-ahead single gave the Phillies the lead, they still seemed to have the upper hand. However, Turner's mistake allowed the Marlins to tie the game, and they eventually secured a walk-off single to claim the victory.

“Obviously, I’m the reason why we lost that game,” said Turner after the game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly



A brutally honest Trea Turner after an all-around tough night. "Obviously I'm the reason why we lost that game."A brutally honest Trea Turner after an all-around tough night. pic.twitter.com/7qAXyQ6Jw2

Trea Turner vows to keep working and get back to his best for the Phillies

After his disappointing display against the Miami Marlins, Trea Turner headed straight to the batting cages to get back to work. The Philadelphia Phillies star went 0-5 with a walk on the night to highlight his struggles from the plate as well. He only left the cages for a short interview with the media in which he said:

“Just frustrated. I only know one thing and that’s keep working. Hindsight is 20-20, right? Make that play, the game is over.”

Despite the setback, Turner's dedication to improving and getting back to his best for the Phillies showcases his strong work ethic and commitment to his team's success.