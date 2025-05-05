Phillies manager makes feelings known on Bryce Harper as tough 2025 campaign continues with shock Diamondbacks loss

Bryce Harper is one of the most accomplished players of his generation. While he is still seeking his first World Series title, the former first overall pick has accomplished nearly everything that an individual baseball player can, winning a pair of MVP Awards over his 14 year MLB career.

Even though Bryce Harper has been one of the best players in the game, 2025 has not exactly gone his way at the plate. The 8-time All-Star has yet to break out of his extended slump to open the year, posting a disappointing .234 batting average with 6 home runs and his lowest OPS since 2014.

That being said, it is still early in the season and Harper has the experience and talent to turn things around. This is a point reiterated by Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson. The veteran manager spoke about his confidence in his slugger despite his slow start to the season.

“He’s really the last guy I worry about," Thomson said of this All-Star. “His expectations of himself are higher than anybody else. And he knows how important he is to the ballclub, to the city and the franchise. And so he wears it. He really does. That’s who he is. But I can tell you this: He’s handled it a lot better than he has in the past this year."

During the Phillies' disappointing 11-9 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Bryce Harper was able to send one over the fence, hitting a 1st inning home run off Eduardo Rodriguez. Despite the home run, Harper failed to come through in the clutch for the Phillies in extra-innings with a pair of runners on base.

“Just frustrated I can’t come through right there. Obviously, a good moment and a good opportunity right there. I just couldn’t get it done," Harper added.

Given his track record, it might only be a matter of time before the future Hall of Famer is able to deliver for his team in that situation. The Phillies currently sit second in the NL East with a 19-15 record, which is a testament to the team's depth given the struggles of veterans like Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm.

Bryce Harper's home run drought this season has left him frustrated

As one of the most experienced superstars in baseball, Bryce Harper is certainly aware of the ups and downs that come with the game. Over the course of the 162 game season, every player will experience some lows throughout the year, however, this is extended drought to start the year has Harper frustrated.

"I've been through ruts in my career, gone through ups and downs worse than what I'm on right now. But just frustrated for the fans, frustrated for my team," Harper explained.

Harper is in the 7th year of his 13-year, $330,000,000 deal that he signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season. Although he has yet to win the title with the team, he has helped make the Phillies into a perrenial contender and once he heats up this year, they will be a true contender for the World Series crown.

