Phillies News: Veteran pitcher Taijuan Walker to return from 15-day IL, slated to start Sunday against Padres

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies got some good news regarding starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. The veteran right-hander is expected to return to the mound this weekend for his debut.

Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Philadelphia plans on starting Walker on Sunday against the San Diego Padres. Walker has been doing well during his minor-league rehab assignment and feels ready.

This will be Walker's first start of the season. He was placed on the 15-day IL in Spring Training while dealing with shoulder impingement. This causes inflammation from the constant rubbing of the connective tissue to the shoulder blade.

While it may be Walker's first big-league start of the season, there is no telling if he will be on a pitch count. He is coming off a performance with the Lehigh IronPigs on Sunday where he threw 102 pitches.

The Phillies have held it down without Taijuan Walker

Philadelphia Phillies - Taijuan Walker (Image via USA Today)

The Phillies have gotten off to a great start, even with Taijuan Walker sidelined due to injury. Coming into Tuesday, they have compiled a 15-8 record, putting them one game behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Pitchers have stepped up for this club early, especially Ranger Suarez. He leads the team in innings pitched and has a 4-0 record with a 1.36 ERA. Zack Wheeler is another arm that has shined early, posting a 3-1 record on 31.1 innings of work.

Offensively, there has not been much to complain about. Trea Turner is tearing the cover off the ball, hitting .340 with eight doubles and two home runs. Kyle Schwarber looks dialed in with six home runs already this year.

If Walker can play up to his potential, this could be a dangerous team in Philadelphia. They would be tough to take out during a postseason series.

