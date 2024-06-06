Phillies photoshop Brandon Marsh, Garrett Stubbs and others into Beatles' iconic Abbey Road cover as MLB London Series is about to get underway

The Philadelphia Phillies are pulling out all the stops for the MLB London Series. They recreated one of the most iconic photos from London of all time: the epic cover of The Beatles' Abbey Road album. That picture has been remade in so many formats, and the Phillies decided to do it for their trip across the pond.

Expand Tweet

Trending

They captioned it, "Here comes the vibes, doo-doo-doo-doo," which is their play on the iconic lyrics from Here Comes the Sun. They got Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Garrett Stubbs and Cristian Pache to lend their presence to the image.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Perhaps while the team is in town, it can visit Abbey Road and make the photo a real picture rather than Photoshop. The Phillies will have a little time for sightseeing, as they finished up a series Wednesday night and won't play again until Saturday.

The Phillies have been one of MLB's best teams this year, and they are aiming to bring those good "vibes" to London for the international fans. They'll try to defeat their rivals: the New York Mets.

What to know about Phillies-Mets series in London

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the second consecutive MLB London Series against the New York Mets. The two rivals will be across the pond for two games one year after the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals made the same trip.

The Phillies are heading to London for the MLB International Series

This is a two-game series, primarily set up to allow the two teams to have time to adjust to the time zone change and then to adjust when they get back to their normal locations. Game 1 is scheduled for 1:10 pm EDT/6:10 pm BST. The finale is at 10:10 am EDT (3:10 pm BST) on Sunday.

London Stadium, the usual home of West Ham United Football Club, has undergone major changes to once again be used as a baseball diamond. Local fans can head to the event, but those back in the United States will be able to view them nationally on FOX (Game 1) and ESPN (Game 2).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback