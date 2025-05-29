Phillies president drops major Aaron Nola injury update

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball this season and their surgery has been built on a strong pitching staff despite veteran ace Aaron Nola's injury.

The Phillies put Nola on a 15-day injured list on May 16 due to a sprain in his right ankle. While the injury wasn't considered too serious initially, Nola is still trying to make his way back on the mound.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski discussed Nola's injury concerns and his shaky starts to the season in conversation with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post Sports. He said (23:00 onwards):

"I'll start from the injury factor, he's been a traditionally slow starter. So, out of the gate, he wasn't with the same velocity, a couple of miles an hour dropped, but then he had all of a sudden picked it up, and he had pitched some good games in a row very well. But then, right before his start against Cleveland, in Tampa, the day before he twisted his ankle, they told me about it; they thought, 'Oh, it's not too bad, he'll be fine.'"

"He wasn't fine and the reality is, it was hurt a little bit worse than what we thought and what Aaron thought too. He's getting better daily. It's not like, it's an imminent return. He could, I think, return on the 30th this Friday. It won't be then, but I don't think he's far behind that, and I do think he'll continue to pitch very well for us."

Phillies president backs Aaron Nola despite underwhelming start

In his last outing against the St. Louis Cardinals, Nola had one of the worst starts of his career. The 31-year-old struggled with control, with his ankle injury being a factor, as he conceded nine runs over 12 hits in a 14-7 loss.

Despite his woeful start to the season, 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts, Dave Dombrowski has faith in Aaron Nola, who has been with the team for 11 seasons.

"He'll pitch great for us, I think. And when he gets back, the time has been a little slower as far as his rehab is concerned. He really did more of a touch-and-feel yesterday. We're just making sure he gets through this completely. We don't want him going out there with the sore ankle at all."

With Aaron Nola on the sidelines and struggling for the most part, Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez had found an able backup in Jesus Luzardo. He is 5-0 for the season with a solid 2.15 ERA.

