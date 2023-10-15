Phillies reliever José Alvarado's reunion with brother Dario leaves fans emotional: "Get his family to the United States"

José Alvarado and the Philadelphia Phillies have had a tremendous run this postseason, however, for Alvarado, there has been something missing. The Phillies star has been away from his family for a long time and his reunion with his brother left fans emotional.

José Alvarado had all the love, warmth, and support from fans every time he helped the Phillies win a game this season. As the playoffs arrived, the star wanted his family to watch him perform in person.

While Alvarado has managed to reunite with his brother and father, his mother, sister, and two of his children are still hoping to get back to the United States after their visas expired in 2020.

The reunion with his brother, Dario, left fans feeling emotional for the superstar.

How has being separated from the family José Alvarado?

Alvarado has found himself returning after incredible performances only to hear tears of joy and sorrow from his family in Venezuela.

The star discussed the situation with reporters after game 1 of the NLWCS:

“Last night after the game, I go home, like my mom is calling me, talking a lot and crying because she missed last year’s World Series, and this year, I tried to bring my mom to the United States, and the United States say I can’t give the Visa to your mom. It’s like so hard for me.”

The problem has arisen due to the political situation between the USA and Venezuela. The once-maintained diplomatic relationship between the United States and Venezuela is practically non-existent at present.

While the situation is certainly saddening, the family will take pride in Alvarado's performances, as the Philadelphia Phillies look to push on in the playoffs.