Phillies Rumors: Team discussing a possible move for Jordan Montgomery following Taijuan Walker's injury

The Philadelphia Phillies faced a major setback when starting pitcher Taijuan Walker suffered a right shoulder injury on Saturday. He felt discomfort during a morning bullpen session, and the team sent him for testing. With Walker likely headed for the 15-day injured list to start the season, the Phillies' starting rotation will have a hole, which they have to fill as soon as possible.

According to Bob Nighteangle of USA Today, the Phillies are considering free-agent ace Jordan Montgomery.

"The Philadelphia Phillies are at least internally discussing the possibility of pursuing free agent starter Jordan Montgomery but no decision has been made whether they plan to contact agent Scott Boras. There’s a renewed sense of urgency with Taijuan Walker opening the season on the injured list with a sore shoulder," Nightengale wrote.

For several reasons, acquiring the former Rangers would be helpful to Philadelphia. First and foremost, he has a successful track record in the majors, and with Walker out, the Phillies need a reliable pitcher to take the mound. It's to be seen if these internal talks end up being fruitful for both parties before opening day.

Yankees in contact with Jordan Montgomery over a possible free-agency move before opening day, per insider

The New York Yankees and former Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery could be reuniting with each other.

The Yankees need a quality starter with Gerrit Cole shut down for one to two months because of his right elbow issue. On the other hand, Montgomery needs a new home as he has yet to find one after choosing free agency following the Rangers' World Series victory.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, New York general manager Brian Cashman is in talks with Montgomery.

The MLB star had a great season with the Texas Rangers, leading them to the World Series championship. If a deal materializes, it would be his second stint with the Yankees.

