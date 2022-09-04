"Phillies September collapse right on schedule" "Absolutely fu****g pathetic" - Philadelphia Phillies fans aggravated with team's poor performance in San Francisco, fear worst is yet to come

The San Francisco Giants played host to the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park this afternoon. The game was entertaining throughout, with five lead changes. Ultimately, the home team came out on top, winning 5-4.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies FINAL: Giants 5, Phillies 4 FINAL: Giants 5, Phillies 4

The Giants defeated the Phillies for the second time. The Phillies are set for a playoff spot, but losing two games in a row to a non-contending team is concerning.

The Phillies have not had a winning record in the month of September since 2017.

Baron @baron4406 @saintseamus Phillies September collapse right on schedule @saintseamus Phillies September collapse right on schedule

For fans, it feels like a September collapse takes place every season.

Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex @Phillies absolutely fucking pathetic. I can’t believe I thought we were good. This team does this every September. We are so fraudulent. I fucking hate it here. We will never have red October @Phillies absolutely fucking pathetic. I can’t believe I thought we were good. This team does this every September. We are so fraudulent. I fucking hate it here. We will never have red October

Some fans feel that the team's playoff chances are quickly evaporating.

This was a bit of an overreaction as the Phillies still hold a three-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League's last Wild Card spot.

The Phillies are not playing their best baseball at a critical time. The team has now lost five out of their last six games.

Alec Bohm’s Burner Account @BohmBurner @Phillies This has been the most embarrassing week of baseball I’ve ever seen, and yes that includes when we were tanking. @Phillies This has been the most embarrassing week of baseball I’ve ever seen, and yes that includes when we were tanking.

This afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring postion. This is unacceptable for a team with playoff hopes.

depressed phillies fan @BryceInHisVeins The September Phillies are the worst team in baseball. The September Phillies are the worst team in baseball.

Teams have new players from year to year, but the Philadelphia Phillies' recent play in the month of September is an interesting talking point to look at.

Jonny Heller @JonnyHeller Some get mad when you peddle the September narrative, but the Phillies have collapsed in four consecutive Septembers entering this season. I think it’s more than fair for it to be a discussion point, concern and criticism for people in the stretch run. Some get mad when you peddle the September narrative, but the Phillies have collapsed in four consecutive Septembers entering this season. I think it’s more than fair for it to be a discussion point, concern and criticism for people in the stretch run.

Overall, this is a brutal stretch of games for the Philadelphia Phillies as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2011. The team will look to avoid a sweep tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM EDT.

