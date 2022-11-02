For the first time since Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, Lance McCullers made a World Series start. Needless to say, he will have a long time to reflect on his nightmarish outing in Philadelphia.

McCullers was lit up by the Philadelphia Phillies and in the process, became the first ever pitcher in MLB history to surrender five home runs in a World Series game. The longest-tenured Houston Astros pitcher looked dazed and confused as he put his team on a 7-0 hole that ultimately became the final scoreline.

Lance McCullers Jr. is now the first pitcher in MLB history to allow 5 home runs in a single World Series game.

The MLB Twitter-verse is familiar with Lance McCullers as he's served a long time as an Astros pitcher. However, they couldn't help but be amazed, bemused, and baffled at the same time. The starter's infamous record will go down in MLB history, especially if the Phillies win it all this season.

"phillies sign stealing, i heard loud fireworks after each pitch up to homeruns, im watching this live, i wont be silent sorry"

"phillies sign stealing, i heard loud fireworks after each pitch up to homeruns, im watching this live, i wont be silent sorry"

if you're not familiar with baseball let me tell you this is NOT good

McCullers was rocked in the very first inning after a towering two-run home run from NLCS MVP Bryce Harper. In the very next inning, he gave up a home run to Alec Bohm with the first pitch he threw and then conceded another to Brandon Marsh before the inning ended.

After what seemed like a peaceful third and fourth innings, McCullers was once again rocked in the fifth. This time, it was courtesy of a Kyle Schwarber two-run blast and Rhys Hoskins' solo home run, giving Philadelphia a 7-0 advantage.

This prompted manager Dusty Baker to replace McCullers with reliever Ryne Stanek. Some MLB fans couldn't help but wonder why Baker left McCullers on for that long after putting the team in a heavily disadvantaged position.

Which means Dusty is the first manager to leave his pitcher in long enough to give up 5 home runs in a WS game

I feel like it was obvious that Philly had an edge on him. They pulled him too late. And I thank them for it.

The Astros lost Game 3 to the Phillies 7-0, with the latter now leading the World Series 2-1.

Lance McCullers tipping pitches?

Several fans watching at home took to Twitter after careful observation, with Bryce Harper apparently having a word with Bohm before the latter hit a solo blast.

Bryce Harper called Alec Bohm back before his at-bat to tell him something. Bohm hit the first pitch he saw out of the park.

It remains a question of what has gotten into Lance McCullers as he has a respectable 2.77 ERA across 11 postseason starts to his career. It could perhaps be him getting dazed by the Philadelphia crowd's noise that got him disoriented and subsequently had him tipping pitches.

Whichever it may be, the 2017 World Series champions now have a tougher mountain to climb after succumbing to the Phillies in Game 3.

