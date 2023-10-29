Philadelphia Phillies' star Bryce Harper recently reflected on his missed opportunities in an interview with MLB journalist Bob Nightengale in the NLCS decider against the Diamondbacks. The Phillies, long considered favorites to win the World Series, were beaten in the NLCS by the underdog Diamondbacks.

Despite playing the final game of the NLCS at their electrifying home field, the Phillies found themselves outplayed. Harper expressed his regrets about his missed three-run homer opportunity in the seventh inning of Game 7.

“He threw me the pitch I wanted,” Harper said. "This time, he missed. Barely. But enough. I was up 2-1 and he threw me a heater, I just, man, not being able to come through in that moment, was just devastating for me."

Harper stepped to the plate against Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel, ready to hit the game-winning three-run home run. Instead, he swung and was snagged by the high-flying ball.

That moment could have rewritten the script and it was clear that Harper understood the weight of that missed opportunity.

"I feel like I let my team down and I let the city of Philadelphia down as well," Harper said.

For the second year in a row, the Phillies have been eliminated in the late stages of the postseason. However, Harper hasn't given up hope and remains committed to winning the World Series for the club. A commitment he undertook with a 13-year, $330 million contract - notable for its absence of an opt-out clause.

Phillies' Bryce Harper will be eyeing a comeback next season

The Phillies were defeated in a 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks in the NLCS decider. Although this abrupt end to their postseason run was disappointing, Bryce Harper is already eyeing a comeback.

Despite the Phillies' heavy investments, the World Series remains out of reach. They splurged on Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber last year and acquired Trea Turner this season. However, these significant additions have yet to translate into a World Series win.

The Phillies still remain favorites for next season though. Bryce Harper made an early return to the field this season, coming back two months ahead of schedule from Tommy John surgery. He will hope to be fully healthy for the first time since 2021, a factor that could be a game-changer for the team.