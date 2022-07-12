"Just because we’re headed to Toronto doesn’t mean someone’s being a bad teammate because they didn’t get it" - Phillies star Kyle Schwarber defends teammates who refused Covid-19 vaccination

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Kyle Schwarber had some interesting things to say regarding the Covid-19 vaccine and Major League Baseball. As Covid-19 vaccination protocalls are in place in certain cities, they've become subject to controversy.

When asked how he feels about his teammates not coming to Toronto with the team, Kyle Schwarber responded in favor of his mates, saying:

"We have each other’s backs. Just because we’re headed to Toronto doesn’t mean someone’s being a bad teammate because they didn’t get it.”

Four players, including star catcher J.T. Realmuto, are unvaccinated and will not be playing in the upcoming series against the Blue Jays. However, it appears that Kyle Schwarber respects their decision and isn't looking down on them from a teammate standpoint.

This is an unfortunate situation for the Phillies as they try to make up ground in the National League East. However, it does not seem that Toronto is changing their policy and it could become the new normal when playing the Blue Jays.

Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies' situation isn't unique

Since the implementation of the vaccine, many large cities have instated protocalls where proof of vaccination is required to enter certain areas. Many people have decided not to get the vaccine and are facing the consequences. This leaked into sports as players who did not receive the shot were prohibited from playing in certain cities. Perhaps the most notable case was when NBA superstar Kyrie Irving sat out the majority of last season because of his decision to not get the vaccine.

Y.R. Perry @arsonvictim Kyrie Irving Reacts To Being Named Dropped By Kendrick Lamar Over His Anti-Vaccine Stance dlvr.it/STNV3G Kyrie Irving Reacts To Being Named Dropped By Kendrick Lamar Over His Anti-Vaccine Stance dlvr.it/STNV3G https://t.co/7VU2x2Rykg

"Kyrie Irving Reacts To Being Named Dropped By Kendrick Lamar Over His Anti-Vaccine Stance" - Y.R. Perry

This has since lapped into the MLB as there are a number of players who have not received the shot and cannot play in certain arenas as a result. Although most ballparks have lifted these restrictions, the Rodgers Center in Toronto remains the only team in baseball to enforce vaccination requirements.

Due to this, players who are unvaccinated are prohibited from playing at the park this season. This has sparked controversy as some players are unable to be with their team if they are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

With a selection of their players unable to travel to Toronto, Schwarber and the Phillies will have to compensate for the loss with certain strategic moves and bench players.

