Phillies superstar Bryce Harper makes feelings clear on Dodgers' detractors

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper came to the defense of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization after persistent lambasting from the latter team's critics. Harper made his stance clear about the topic and sounded off on the detractors.

The two-time MVP has not been known to mince words ever since he was discovered as a young prospect. Harper not only lambasted the critics but also praised the Dodgers for elevating the game of baseball.

"I feel like only losers complain about what they're doing," said Harper. (0:22-0:25)

The Phillies superstar spoke to the media ahead of their titanic clash against the Dodgers.

"I think they're a great team and organization," he said. "That's why guys go there and play. LA is a great city to play in. It's kind of a Mecca of the world of everything. From night life to sports, from the Dodgers to the Lakers." (0:26-0:47)

Bryce Harper further stated that due to the viability and good playing atmosphere that has been established in Los Angeles, it should come to no one's surprise if ever more players choose to play for the squad.

"They're going to continue to get guys and pull guys," Harper added. "From bullpen to starting pitching to international players. That's what the Dodgers do." (0:48-0:59)

The Phillies end the Dodgers' streak

After recording the best-ever start to a season for a defending champion at 8-0, the Los Angeles Dodgers were stopped in their tracks in the first game of their three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Starter Jesus Luzardo was in a mercurial form in his battle against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Luzardo gave up just two hits and two walks in a seven-inning no-run outing with eight strikeouts.

Yamamoto himself had a solid outing in six innings of work. The Japanese star gave up an unearned run on three base hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

In the game which saw just ten combined base hits between the two squads, it was the Phillies that recorded the fatal blows in the contest. Philly would be gifted the lead in the very first inning after Yamamoto threw a wild pitch to third trying to pick off Trea Turner.

Bryson Stott added to the scoring in the bottom of the seventh with a two-RBI single. Newly-acquired closer Jordan Romano was inserted in the final canto in hopes of cleanly finishing the contest. However, the red-hot Tommy Edman smashed a two-run home run for his fifth blast of the year. This cut the lead to just one.

The game would have an anticlimactic end as Max Muncy struck out swinging while Chris Taylor was caught stealing and concluded at 3-2.

