Phillies vs. Braves: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 9, MLB 2025

National League East Division rivals are set to square off on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta took game one of the series by a score of 7-5, and they now look to win a second time in a row.

Philadelphia comes into this game with an overall record of 7-3, but they want to find a way to beat their rivals. Atlanta is now just 2-8 on the year, but they have started to look much better of late.

Here is a look at the top odds needed to predict this matchup.

Phillies vs. Braves prediction

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Braves have scored just 31 total runs through 10 games this season, but they broke out a bit on Tuesday night. Marcell Ozuna is leading the way with one home run and 5 RBIs, but this team has a ton of talent in the lineup.

Young Grant Holmes will make the start for the Braves in this game, and he has shown that he can pitch at this level. Holmes just needs to give his team a chance by keeping the Phillies at bay.

Kyle Schwarber is having a monster season for the Phillies up to this point as he leads the way with five home runs and 11 RBIs. Bryce Harper is off to a solid start, but the Phillies need more from their leader.

Philadelphia will send Taijuan Walker to the mound in Game 2 of the series, and he could run into trouble in this one. Look for the Braves to have another big game on offense as they beat their rivals again.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves 6, Philadelphia Phillies 4

Phillies vs. Braves odds

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies +120, Atlanta Braves -145

Run Spread: Phillies +1.5 (-175), Braves -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (EVEN)

Phillies vs. Braves injuries

Ronald Acuna Jr. is nearing return - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia Phillies injury report:

Ranger Suarez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Lower Back stiffness)

Weston Wilson (UTIL): 15-Day IL (Mild oblique)

Atlanta Braves injury report:

Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): 10-Day IL (Shoulder)

Spencer Strider (RHP): 60-Day IL (Elbow)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (OF): 60-Day IL (Torn ACL)

Phillies vs. Braves picks

The Braves got a big win in the first game of the series and it will be much of the same in Game 2 of the series. Bet on Atlanta to win on the money line, and also cover the run spread.

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -145

Run Spread: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120)

