Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction & Betting Tips - October 3 | 2023 MLB NL Wild Card match

The postseason bracket is set, and the opening Wild Card Round in the National League will see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins. The series is set to begin on October 3rd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 8 pm ET. Miami will be the away team for the entire series as they entered the postseason as the fifth seed in the National League, whereas Philadelphia comes in as the fourth seed.

"The #Marlins don’t make it to October without Garrett Cooper. #MLB #Postseason" - @MarlinsHistory

Phillies and Marlins opening match prediction

Philadelphia is most likely to secure the victory in Game One of the NL Wild Card. Thanks to their star-studded lineup which features the likes of Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, the Phils finished with the 6th highest team OPS during the regular season.

Though the difference was slight in the overall standings, Philadelphia's pitching staff finished 12th in team ERA during the regular season, whereas Miami's finished 16th. This could tip the scales in the Phils' favor going into the first Wild Card match.

Phillies and Marlins betting tips for Game One

The home squad will come into Tuesday's Wild Card matchup between the Phillies and Marlins as the betting favorite. According to every major online betting website, including DraftKings and FanDuel, Philadelphia is the favorite to walk away from the first matchup with a victory.

"The best betting odds of any team to win their series in the wild card round? Your Philadelphia Phillies at -200" - @ConnorThomas975

Philadelphia finished the regular season eighth in the MLB in terms of total team strikeouts, whereas the Miami pitching staff finished fifth in strikeouts. This could make a team strikeouts bet an interesting play for game one.

A closer look at the head-to-head matchups of Philadelphia and Miami this season

All that being said, the Miami Marlins hold the better record this season when it comes to head-to-head matchups. Over 13 games played this year, Miami has a 7-6 record against Philadelphia. This close record could open the door for the Marlins to pull the upset in the opening match, which could intrigue some bettors.

How to watch the first game between Miami and Philadelphia

The opening match between the two NL squads is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN. For those unable to view the game on television, ESPN Radio will also be broadcasting an audio feed for the action.

