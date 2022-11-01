Phillies World Series Appearances: How many times have the Philadelphia Phillies made the Fall Classic?

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming home for Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros with an even series. To say fans are excited would be an understatement.

The Phillies are one of the most recognizable franchises in all of pro sports. But to many people's surprise, they hadn't even made the MLB postseason since 2011 before sneaking into the 2022 Wild Card spot.

Founded in 1883, the Phillies are the oldest single-name, single-city sports franchise in all of North America. For this reason, they have a pretty impressive history and hordes of fans around the world to show for it.

The Phillies' first World Series appearance came all the way back in 1915, which was coincidentally the last World Series to begin on a Friday until 2022. Under manager Pat Moran, the Phillies went down to the Boston Red Sox 4-1 in the series.

Their next appearance did not come until 1950, when they faced the New York Yankees. Anyone who knows the Yankees of this era knows just how good they were. The 1950 New York Yankees featured six future Hall of Famers including Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio and Whitey Ford. The Phillies went down 4-0 in the series.

In 1980, the Phillies finally had their breakthrough. The Phillies reached the World Series to face off against the Kansas City Royals. Mike Schmidt, widely considered one of the best Philadelphia Phillies players of all time, came through huge and was named MVP.

The Phillies clinched the World Series title in Game 6, which remains the most-watched game in World Series history, with roughly 55 million viewers tuning in.

After losing out in the Fall Classic in 1983 and 1993, the Philadelphia Phillies were back in 2008. This time, they were facing the Tampa Bay Rays. Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels was named the WS MVP after he hurled 13 innings over two games, allowing only four earned runs in the process.

Similar to 1980, the Phillies triumphed over a team making their Fall Classic debut.

The Philadelphia Phillies reached the World Series again in 2009, only to lose to the New York Yankees.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are hoping for their 3rd title in 2022

With the 2022 World Series tied up, fans can almost taste victory. The Houston Astros will be at Citizens Bank Park for tonight's matchup. If the Philadelphia Phillies can hold out and win the series, it will be their third win as a franchise in 139 years.

