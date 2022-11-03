Philadelphia Phillies fans are packing Citizens Bank Park for Game Four of the World Series. They're ready to see their team take a 3-1 advantage over the Houston Astros.

Ahead of the game, a video came out on Twitter showing someone putting Astros players' baseball cards in the urinals. This is one of the ultimate signs of disrespect in male culture.

MLB fans on Twitter couldn't believe somebody did this. From refusing to serve the Astros food to this, fans are regarding Philadelphia fans as the best fans in all sports.

They think this is hilarious. Some went out of their way to show how much they despise the Houston Astros. Hopefully no Houston fan tries to save those cards.

"Philly fans are undefeated," one fan explained.

"Those poor urinals," said another.

Even fans who collect baseball cards are having a laugh at this. The only ones who aren't having a laugh about this are Houston fans and the janitor who is tasked with cleaning it up afterwards.

Some fans are joking about how much use the urinal with Jose Altuve's card in it is getting. It would be hilarious if people were lined up just to use that urinal.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been putting starting pitcher's in their place

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies have been red-hot against starting pitchers in the postseason this far. They smacked around Lance McCullers Jr. in Game Three on Tuesday night.

They hit five home runs to shutout the Astros 7-0. Reports emerged that McCullers was potentially tipping his pitches to Philadelphia batters. That would explain why Philadelphia was all over him in Game Three.

The Philadelphia Phillies also got to Justin Verlander as well. In Game One, they scored five runs off him in their come-from-behind win in extra innings. They also did this while only hitting one home run in that game.

Philadelphia has deflated this Houston pitching staff's ego. They were regarded as having the most complete pitching staff coming into the postseason, but it hasn't shown up at all.

Houston has to find a way to quiet down the Phillies bats. With how loud the Philadelphia fans are, they can't let the Phillies score in bunches like they have been.

The Houston Astros need to respond and do it quick. If they don't, they'll have to settle for second best this season.

