PHOTO: Alex Bregman's baby son Knox tries his hand at tennis on sporty play date

Alex Bregman's son Knox loves baseball and has often been spotted playing in the backyard. However, he seems to have taken to a new sport.

On Wednesday morning, Bregman's wife Reagan took their son on a tennis play date. She uploaded a story where Knox was seen handling a tennis racquet.

"Off to play tennis," Reagan wrote in her story.



Bregman and Reagan were engaged in January 2020, and, in December, they tied the knot. On August 1, 2022, their first child, Knox Samuels, was born.

Knox's adorable baseball request to father Alex Bregman at press conference

Last Sunday, Alex Bregman helped the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1. When the third baseman was answering a reporter's question at the press conference, Knox made an adorable request.

He interrupted Bregman and requested that he take him to the dugout and batting cage.

"Dada, Dada, batting cage,” said Knox. “Cage, dugout.”

“He’s been begging all weekend,” Bregman said in a video tweeted by Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart. “He wants to go to the (batting) cage and the dugout. So we’re gonna take him to the cage and the dugout.”

In another interaction, Alex Bregman credited Reagan for making Knox fall in love with baseball. Reagan, who knew little about the sport before meeting Bregman through a mutual friend, has not only learned about the sport but taught it to her son, Knox, as well.

"(Reagan) taught him a lot about baseball," Bregman said. "She didn't know much about baseball at all when we first met really, now she loves it."

Reagan has carved out an entrepreneurial career as well. Having worked with companies like Google and Oracle, Reagan founded the athleisure wear brand Exiza. She also carries her own jewelry collection at Shaftel Diamonds called "With Love by Reagan Bregman."

