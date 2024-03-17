PHOTO: Alex Bregman's son Knox & David Dahl's daughter display adorable bond on fun game day

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman's son, Knox, and Philadelphia Phillies OF David Dahl's daughter showcased an adorable bonding moment during a fun-filled game day.

Reagan Elizabeth, Bregman's wife, shared the cute picture of the kids on her Instagram story, which was shared by the Astros third baseman with the caption:

"Reunited with the bestie"

Screenshot from Alex Bregman's story on Instagram

Both kids were enjoying spring league action, as Alex Bregman and David Dahl played no role for their respective ballclubs on Saturday.

While Knox has been a regular, along with his mother, at Astros Grapefruit League games, David Dahl's daughter has been a constant support for him in the stands during Philadelphia Phillies' game days.

While David Dahl only received a minor league deal this offseason from the Phillies, Philadelphia knows that the 29-year-old former Rockies slugger can offer the ballclub much-needed depth in the outfield.

Alex Bregman, meanwhile, has had ultimate glory twice with Houston, as the Astros became a formidable force in the AL since moving from the NL Central years ago.

David Dahl hasn't been able to find much playing time this spring, but Bregman came out of the blocks with a three-hit game in his most recent outing in the Grapefruit League.

Alex Bregman's free agency market will depend a lot on his performances in 2024

Bregman is scheduled to hit free agency after the 2024 MLB season. Astros GM Dana Brown confirmed the same to be the first automatic result of his contract expiration with Houston.

While acknowleding the star third baseman's potential and his efforts over the years at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros are likely to offer him a lucrative deal to lure him back to Houston. But they wouldn't be the only players in Bregman's free agency market.

Both New York teams are being considered potential suitors for the third base gold glover, as, according to Joel Sherman from the NY Post, will look at a permanent fix at the third base, where they have struggled in recent years.

Major baseball clubs will have their eyes on Bregman throughout the 2024 MLB season to assess his situation and suitability to join their ranks.

