PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable moment as son Knox bonds with Astros mascot

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros kicked off their regular season against the New York Yankees on Thursday. To cheer the baseman, his family, wife Reagan and son Knox, were in attendance at Minute Maid Park.

Reagan shared a cute moment of her son bonding with the Astros' mascot, Orbit, on Instagram. Knox, who was carried by his mother, was amused by Orbit at first glance. He later became friendly and enjoyed his time with Orbit.

"Going to be a fun season," Reagan wrote in the story.

However, the Astros faced a narrow 5-4 loss against the Yankees in the home opener.

Astros GM provides update in Alex Bregman's contract extension

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown recently shared that the parties haven't engaged in any negotiations regarding Alex Bregman's contract extension, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

The third baseman is in his final year of the contract and is awaiting an extension offer from the Astros. However, as far as things stand, the two parties are at an impasse.

"According to all my conversations with [Bregman’s agent] Scott [Boras], at some point we’ll have discussions with Bregman and make him an offer,” Brown said Thursday at Minute Maid Park. “We think he’ll be open to it.”

“Alex is one of those guys where he’s always in a grind,” Brown added. “He’s one of those guys who’ll be able to perform. I don’t think he’s going to worry about his contract. He knows he’s a good player.”

However, it's quite early at this point, as Brown has earlier clarified that they are looking to retain Bregman's services beyond this season. He added that at some point they will extend an offer.

"At some point, we'll come up with some type of offer. But right now, we are not engaged in an offer," Brown said.

However, it won't be easy for them to retain Bregman, given his expectations of the contract. According to Chron, the third baseman is expecting a contract worth nearly $200 million over six to eight years.

Moreover, owner Jim Crane hasn't been open to handing out such big contracts, which also led to failed extension talks with George Springer and Carlos Correa, previously. So, there is a good chance that one may not see Alex Bregman staying with Houston beyond this season.

