PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares heartwarming moment of son Knox bonding with his cousin sister Josephine

In February, Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan welcomed their niece, Josephine, who was born to Bregman's sister, Jessica Galtney and husband, Jeb Galtney.

Reagan shared the news on Instagram. Recently, she shared a cute picture of her son Knox playing with his cousin, Josephine.

"Best morning," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reagan Elizabeth Instagram story

Reagan has been very active on Instagram this spring, regularly posted pictures of Knox enjoying his time in Florida. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman is putting in the hard yards before he starts the regular season against the Yankees on Mar. 28.

The Bregman couple tied the knot in Dec. 2020 and welcomed their son Knox Samuels on Aug. 1, 2022.

Alex Bregman blasts a couple ahead of regular season

During the offseason, Bregman worked on his swing mechanics to get better outputs at plates. It seems like he has got it going, as he blasted two home runs against the New York Mets in the Mar. 23 spring game.

He ended the game with two home runs, six RBIs and an extra-base hit in the Astros’ 13-5 win over the New York Mets.

“I don’t know if it really means anything,” Bregman said. "I feel good. I feel like I squared the ball up this spring and hit the ball on the barrel and hit a lot of line drives. If we continue that into the season, I’ll have a good year.”

Bregman is hitting .383/.431/.596 this spring across 51 plate appearances. Manager Joe Espada is also impressed with the player's new mechanics.

“He has a short, compact swing,” Espada said. “The swing decisions are always so good. The ball is coming out of the bat differently right there, and there’s a level of confidence he’s playing with that’s really fun to watch.”

Alex Bregman has a big year ahead of him as he enters the last year of his contract with the Houston Astros.

He's yet to receive an extension offer from the Astros, but general manager Dana Brown mentioned earlier that they are looking into an extension and will make an offer.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.