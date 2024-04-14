PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares 'Sunday plans' with tiny slugger Knox & his MLB playset

While Alex Bregman is working hard on the major league diamond, Knox Samuels is enjoying the sport off the field.

On Sunday, Bregman's wife, Reagan, shared a photo of the MLB playset of Knox, who seems to be enjoying it for the day. The playset included a plastic collapsable bat and plastic baseballs from Franklin.

"Sunday Plans," Reagan wrote in the story.

Reagan Bregman Instagram story

Reagan and Knox have frequently shared activities throughout the spring and summer. Apart from learning new activities like painting, the duo has also been to Minute Maid Park to see Alex Bregman play.

Previously, Reagan and Knox were at Palm Beach, the Astros' spring training home, where Knox made friends with relief pitcher Josh Hader's son, Lucas.

Amid slow start to season, insider say Alex Bregman and Astros are not close to an extension

Alex Bregman hasn't started well in his contract year, only hitting .241, 13 hits and two RBIs. He's in the last year of a six-year contract that he signed in 2019 and is looking forward to another extension if the team wants his services beyond this year.

However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the two parties aren't close to a contract extension. Per Heyman, Bregman is looking for a six-year deal beyond this season.

Since joining the Astros in 2016, the third baseman has played all nine seasons with the Houston Astros, serving the hot corner. During this period, he has contributed to two World Series victories.

After the extension of second baseman Jose Altuve, it was believed that the franchise might do the same for Bregman. However, apart from general manager Dana Brown saying that they will make an offer at some point, nothing concrete has happened yet.

"At some point we will have some discussions with Bregman and make him an offer," Brown said, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Alex Bregman, on his part, is more focused on baseball and would rather have Scott Boras negotiate the deal on his behalf.

However, the impasse has worked in the Astros' favor, given Bregman not looking like himself this year. A down year would mean Bregman's free agency value dropping, allowing the Astros to come in with a more favorable contract in regards to their payroll.

