PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez gets joined by NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns for a chat in Timberwolves clubhouse

Minnesota Timberwolves minority owner Alex Rodriguez was one of the loyal supporters of the team throughout the playoffs. The Timberwolves' ambitious run led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns came to a halt in the Western Conference finals, which they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

However, the Timberwolves still had a postseason to remember and build upon. They overcame defending champions Denver Nuggets, in the conference semifinals, and analysts now see them as one of the most talked-about franchises in the coming years.

On Friday, following their Game 5 loss to the Mavericks, Alex Rodriguez invited forward Karl-Anthony Towns for a chat in the office. He posted the story on social media.

While there's no way to know what the former Yankee star was having a discussion about. But it might have been to congratulate the big man for his team's tremendous postseason run.

Alex Rodriguez's tribute video to Timberwolves' incredible playoffs run amid ownership struggles

The Timberwolves may have gone down after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving put them on dance moves, but their playoffs run will be remembered as the ascension point of what's to come.

Sharing the same belief, Alex Rodriguez shared a tribute video on Instagram:

"What a season! Hard fought with grit and heart. I’m so proud of our team, this organization, and our incredible fans. Thank you for the passion. We’ll be back! 🐺🐺," he wrote in the caption.

Despite the team no longer contending for the NBA Finals, the Timberwolves will remain in the headlines, as off the field, their owners are having a conflict.

Majority owner Glen Taylor earlier this month dismissed his agreement with Rodriguez and his partner Marc Lore to purchase 40% of the stake in the franchise. However, due to delayed payments and failed moderation attempts, Taylor no longer wants to continue with the deal.

However, as per Forbes, A-Rod and e-commerce business mogul Lore have already submitted paperwork to trigger a 90-day extension period to make the remaining payment.

With both sides in conflict, the case is moving to arbitration, and if lawyers with knowledge regarding this are to be believed, the Yankees icon has a solid case.

