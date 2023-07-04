PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro watch Yankees star's nephew Joe Dunand hit 13th home run of the season

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro were spotted attending a Gwinnett Stripers game to watch the former shortstop's nephew, Joe Dunand, hit his 13th home run of the season.

Rodriguez has been an influential figure in Dunand's baseball journey, offering guidance and sharing his knowledge of the game.

“It just played out like that,” Dunand chuckled talking about his milestone against St. Paul Saints to MLB.com. “I was just trying to put the ball in play and put a good swing on it.

He also spoke about A-Rod prepping him up for the game.

"I talked to him (Alex Rodriguez) before the game, and he told me to just keep doing what I’m doing."

Here's the photo of A-Rod and his girlfriend in attendance watchind Dunand:

Gwinnett Stripers @GoStripers Alex Rodriguez, confirmed Stripers fan.



Also, uncle of our first baseman, Joe Dunand. Alex Rodriguez, confirmed Stripers fan.Also, uncle of our first baseman, Joe Dunand. https://t.co/InGmp0bXZf

Dunand connected with the resounding home run off the formidable right-handed pitcher Cody Laweryson.

As the pitch count stood at 0-1, Laweryson decided to utilize his changeup, hoping to catch Dunand off-guard with a deceptive off-speed offering. However, Dunand made contact with the baseball, sending it soaring into the depths of the field. The ball traveled an impressive distance of 363 feet.

Alex Rodriguez's nephew Joe Dunand's MLB journey

Alex Rodriguez's nephew Joe Dunand (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In 2017, the Miami Marlins made their selection in the MLB draft, picking Alex Rodriguez's nephew, Joe Dunand, with the 51st overall selection.

On May 7, 2022, Dunand received an opportunity to showcase his skills at the major league level when he was selected to join the Miami Marlins' roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

Later that day, Dunand made his highly anticipated major league debut and made an immediate impact. In his very first at-bat, he stunned fans by hitting a home run. However, despite his initial success, Dunand's stint with the Marlins proved to be short-lived. On May 29, he was designated for assignment by the team.

Shortly thereafter, on June 1, the Atlanta Braves claimed Dunand off waivers from the Marlins. That presented a new opportunity for Dunand to prove himself with a different organization. However, his time with the Braves would also prove to be relatively brief. On Jun. 10, the Braves decided to designate Dunand for assignment.

Fortunately for Dunand, he cleared waivers on June 12, meaning no other team claimed him. As a result, he was sent outright to the Triple-A affiliate team of the Braves, the Gwinnett Stripers.

As a young player, Dunand still has the potential to develop and make an impact in MLB.

