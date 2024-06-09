PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks 'soccer mom fit' in lavender tank top and white shorts for daughter's game day

Fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro, girlfriend of former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, sported a lavender tank top with white shorts at her daughter’s soccer game.

Cordeiro snapped a mirror selfie with her cat behind her before heading to her daughter Bella’s game. She shared the snap on her Instagram handle.

“Soccer mom fit,” Cordeiro captioned the picture.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@jac_lynfit/Instagram

Cordeiro also posted a snippet from the game. Bella can be seen wearing a dark blue No. 4 jersey, passing the ball and making her way toward the goal. Cordeiro could be heard cheering for her daughter by saying “Go Bella Go."

Trending

“Unapologetically her biggest fan,” wrote Cordeiro as the caption.

@jac_lynfit/Instagram

Just like Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn is also a single parent to two girls: Bella and Savanah, whom she had with her ex-husband Laureano Cordeiro in 2011 and 2012. She is often spotted supporting them in their various activities.

This is not the first time Cordeiro has been seen rocking a sporty look. She shares videos of her workout routine on Instagram from time to time. On June 5, she posted a video on Instagram in which she was seen practicing basketball on a backyard court, rocking a purple and black gym outfit.

Besides being a fitness model, she is also the founder of “JACFIT,” a six-week fitness course to help people lose weight. She is also a registered nurse.

Jaclyn Cordeiro also showed her support to A-Rod’s daughter

On Thursday night, Jaclyn Cordeiro attended her partner Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha’s first live musical theatre performance. Natasha, 19, took the stage dressed as Dream Laurey from the play “Roger & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA!”

Cordeiro shared a picture on Instagram of herself standing beside Natasha and Ella.

“Opening Night,” Cordeiro captioned the picture.

@jac_lynfit/Instagram

Cordeiro is quite close with Rodriguez's two daughters from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were seen together for the first time in 2022 in Beverly Hills. Later that year, Alex confirmed their relationship through a Christmas post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback