PHOTO: Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens set to appear in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, will hit the movie screen yet again. Fresh off her role as Ruby Collins in French Girl, Hudgens will be seen in action in the upcoming Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which will hit theaters on June 7. This is the fourth installment of Sony's action franchise.

Hudgens will reprise the role of Kelly, a weapons expert for Ammo, from its pre-sequel, Bad Boys for Life, which was released in Jan. 2020. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will also be reprising their roles of Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene "Mike" Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett respectively.

Vanessa Hudgens reshared the promotional post shared on social media:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The synopsis of the movie is as follows:

"Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett investigate corruption within the Miami PD when their late Captain Conrad Howard is posthumously accused of being involved with drug cartels, but a setup turns them into fugitives, forcing them to work outside the law in order to solve the case." [via Wikipedia].

Soon-to-be mother Vanessa Hudgens is well supported by Cole Tucker: US Weekly source

The couple who wed last December in Tulum, Mexico after years of dating, are expecting their first child together.

The news has brought the LA Angels infielder closer to Vanessa Hudgens, as US Weekly's sources mentioned Tucker being with her every step of the way during the pregnancy.

“Cole hasn’t left Vanessa’s side throughout her pregnancy,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s only making her fall even more in love with him.”

Hudgens confirmed pregnancy rumors after flaunting her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars.

She donned a Vera Wang Haute custom-made black long-sleeved dress with a mock turtleneck. She completed her look with Chopard's diamond-encrusted jewelry, which included a necklace, rings and drop earrings.

Vanessa Hudgens at OSCARS 96th Academy Awards

Following the dismal spring training, Cole Tucker was released by the Seattle Mariners. Following that he signed a minor league deal with LA Angels and played 10 games for the Triple–A Salt Lake Bees. There, he batted .313 which led him to majors once again.

This season, he has played 11 games and batted .267, including eight hits and three RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback