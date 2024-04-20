“It’s only making her fall even more in love with him" - Vanessa Hudgens gushing over husband Cole Tucker's support during pregnancy

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens, who married in December, are expecting their first child shortly.

According to Us Weekly's sources, the couple is treading carefully with their pregnancy, and Tucker has been with Hudgens in each step along the way.

“Cole hasn’t left Vanessa’s side throughout her pregnancy,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s only making her fall even more in love with him.”

The source added that Hudgens has “never been so happy” and added:

“She knows Cole will make an amazing father.”

Not long ago, Hudgens confirmed rumors of pregnancy after showing off her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Hudgens wore a Vera Wang Haute custom-made black long-sleeved dress with a mock turtleneck. She accessorized her outfit with Chopard's diamond-encrusted jewelry, which included a necklace, rings and drop earrings.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

The US Weekly report also mentioned that Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens are in a "good place" and are "ready for the next phase of life."

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, says her wedding day was the "most magical weekend" of her life

After three years of dating, the couple said yes and engaged in February 2023. After Vanessa Hudgens' intensive scouting for the wedding place, the couple settled for Tulum, Mexico and exchanged vows in a private wedding in the first week of December.

In an interaction with Vogue, Hudgens recalled her wedding and said it was one of the best weekends of her life.

“It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life,” Hudgens said. “I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away.

"It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other — our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into.”

On the professional front, Hudgens portrayed the role of Ruby Collins in French Girl, which was released on March 15, 2024.

