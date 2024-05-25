PHOTO: Corey Seager's wife Madisyn celebrates WS MVP husband's four-game home run streak

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been on a blast lately, as he has four home runs in his last four games. The latest came in the game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, and the happiest cheerleader for him was his wife, Madisyn.

Madisyn was not present in the stands to support her husband but cheered for him from home. She took to Instagram to repost a video by MLB. She added three bomb emojis to the story as a caption, indicating her husband’s fiery performance.

@madyseager/IG Story

Corey Seager has been great in the last four games against the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins. He had a slow start to the season, as before hitting the home run against the Twins on Tuesday, he had a slash plate of .360/.515/.840 in the last seven games.

He hit a two-run homer on Friday and went for 1-3 with a walk which put the Rangers up 2-0. Seager currently has a batting average of .254 with 21 RBIs. He has nine home runs and has an OPS of .769. Texas Rangers manager, Bruce Bochy, was impressed with Seager's performance as well.

“I mean, we came out swinging. Corey, great job putting us up two runs there,” said Bochy said in a post-game interview (as per MLB.com).

Despite Corey Seager’s homer and Marcus Semien’s leadoff, the Rangers were still defeated 3-2 by the Twin.

When Corey Seager thanked his wife Madisyn with flowers

Toward the end of April, Corey Seagar took a moment to shower his wife with love. He turned 30 on April 27, an occasion for which Madisyn planned a birthday party along with family and friends. After the party, Corey surprised her with a bouquet of fresh roses and a card.

"Thank you for an amazing birthday. I love you so much," the card read.

Madisyn took to Instagram to share this adorable return gift.

The couple who went from high school sweethearts to spouses seems stronger than ever. Seager's sweet gesture highlighted the importance of celebrating loved ones and showed his appreciation for Madisyn's thoughtfulness.

